Jan. 28, 2022 -- The average number of daily COVID-19 cases is falling nationwide in the U.S., and hospitalizations seem to be nearing a peak. The daily average on Thursday was about 590,000 cases, according to the data tracker by The New York Times, marking a 27% decline from two weeks ago. Although the number is still high, public health experts see the downward trend as a positive sign from record highs in early January.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 HOURS AGO