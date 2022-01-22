ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceano, CA

Cal Poly to provide free tax preparation for underserved communities

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
 6 days ago
Accounting students have prepared basic forms for community members on campus annually since 1992

– Cal Poly’s Orfalea College of Business is once again providing free tax return preparation assistance through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program. Cal Poly’s on-campus VITA clinics will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays from Jan. 29 through March 12.

This year, all community members are required to schedule an appointment at www.myfreetaxes.org.

More than 50 Cal Poly accounting students will prepare tax returns as part of the VITA program, which is sanctioned by and coordinated with the Internal Revenue Service and California Franchise Tax Board. These IRS-certified students will prepare returns while Orfalea College of Business faculty and volunteer certified public accountants review and file the returns. Students will prepare basic forms for local individuals and families earning less than $58,000. These include 1040, 1040A, 10 40EZ, 540, 540A, 540EZ, and some supporting forms.

The Cal Poly clinic will be held on the third floor of the Business Building (No. 3). The clinic is wheelchair accessible. Visitors should enter the western edge of campus on California Boulevard and follow the signs. Parking is free and available in lots C4 and C7 near the Business Building. See https://maps.calpoly.edu/ for parking lot locations.

Participants need to bring their ID, Social Security card and/or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number; 2020 tax returns; and all 2021 tax-related documents, including: child-care expenses, Letter 6419 for monthly advance Child Tax Credit payments, Letter 6475 (if you received a third round of stimulus checks in 2021), and health insurance coverage information.

Due to new COVID protocols, participants must wear a mask and bring proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test within 72 hours of visit. In addition, only one representative from each family will be permitted to enter the building.

Clients have the option of filling out necessary forms available on the VITA program website (vita.calpoly.edu), dropping them off at the clinic, and returning the following weekend to review the tax return and sign necessary documents.

The students, in partnership with the United Way of Northern Santa Barbara County, will also host additional VITA clinics at two other Central Coast locations:

Allan Hancock College Community Education Center (Building S-103)

800 S. College Drive, Santa Maria

Seven Saturday sessions, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 12 through April 9 (closed Feb. 19, March 26, and April 2)

Oceano Elementary School

1551 17th St., Oceano

Five Saturday sessions, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 12 through March 12

Cal Poly’s Orfalea College of Business has hosted VITA clinics on campus since 1992. In the last decade, students have helped prepare more than 7,000 tax returns for community members. The clinics serve as a valuable, hands-on senior project, allowing students to prepare returns, interact with clients and help underserved communities.

Students also have the chance to work with faculty members and tax professionals. This year’s VITA program is led by Cal Poly faculty members Trisha Daughtrey and Christine Lebar of San Luis Obispo.

For more information, call (805) 756-2667 (English and Spanish) or visit vita.calpoly.edu. For more details on the United Way clinics, call (805) 922-0329, ext. 103.

Paso Robles Daily News

New ‘Outdoor Learning Garden’ debuts at Winifred Pifer Elementary

Local non-profit One Cool Earth has built five new ‘living laboratories’ this year in SLO County. – Local non-profit One Cool Earth has seen a boom in demand for school gardens in the wake of the pandemic. Schools are in need of outdoor classrooms as a safe way to learn and spend time as a community. This year alone, One Cool Earth has built five new “living-laboratories” in San Luis Obispo County, increasing their partner schools to a total of 23 schools on the Central Coast, including the new “Outdoor Learning Garden” at Winifred Pifer Elementary in Paso Robles.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
