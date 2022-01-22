ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Kenya's River Yala: Mystery and heartbreak of the dead bodies

By PrimeNewsGhana
primenewsghana.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article"I have just seen my brother's face. Our faces are alike, even the mouth. I have also seen the legs, those are my brother's. I have no doubt it's him." A distressed Irene Waheto has just stepped out of the hospital mortuary in Yala, western Kenya. At least 19...

www.primenewsghana.com

Comments / 0

Related
Atlas Obscura

The Resilience of Kenya’s Indigenous-Run Conservation Collective

This piece was originally published in Yale E360 and appears here as part of our Climate Desk collaboration. Africa’s most lauded Indigenous-owned eco-lodge, Il Ngwesi—which hosts rich tourists amid giraffes, elephants, and rhinos above a watering hole on the Laikipia plateau near Mount Kenya—is facing the toughest times in its 25-year history. The Covid pandemic has decimated bookings from the United States and Europe, as it has for tourism throughout sub-Saharan Africa. At the same time, drought has pushed cattle herds from neighboring tribes into its protected areas, and the lodge, run by the local Maasai tribe, faces reckless politicians stirring up land disputes and arming bandits.
AFRICA
The Independent

Pangolin kidnapped and held to ransom in Congo amid fears of ‘new trend’ in wildlife crime

An endangered pangolin has been taken hostage by a group of rebels in the the Democratic Republic of Congo who sent a ransom request to conservationists for the animal’s release.It sparks fears that the kidnap could lead to a trend in using wildlife as bargaining power, the activists negotiating with the kidnappers are attempting to rescue the pangolin without payment.“This is something new and alarming,” Adams Cassinga, founder of Conserv Congo, said after “proof of life” photographs of the prized animal were sent to community conservationists. “If we pay them, then we are doomed, the whole park and all the...
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

Saudi Tourist 'Killed on the Spot' After Aggressive Elephant Trampled Him on Safari

Authorities in Uganda are carrying out an investigation into the untimely demise of a Saudi national after getting trampled to death by an elephant. The tragedy occurred on Tuesday at the Murchison Falls national park, which is a renowned tourist attraction in Africa. According to Independent, the deceased was attacked by an elephant while taking a rest.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boniface Mwangi
The Independent

Ex-soldier Lisa Smith married a member of al Qaida while in Syria, court hears

Former Defence Forces soldier Lisa Smith married a member of al Qaida and stayed in a “bombed-out” house where militia and rebels held meetings when she was in Syria her trial has heard.The Co Louth woman, 39, has pleaded not guilty to charges of membership of the illegal organisation, the so-called Islamic State, and of providing funds to benefit the group.Giving evidence on Thursday, Tanya Joya told the Special Criminal Court that she and her then-husband John Georgealis had met the accused through his Islamic Facebook group We Hear, We Obey.Lisa Marie wanted to go to Syria. She was...
WORLD
CBS News

Russia accuses American teacher of being "large scale" drug smuggler almost half a year after detaining him

Moscow — Russian authorities have, for the first time, shared details of a criminal case against an American man who's been jailed since his detention in Moscow last summer. Russia's Interior Ministry said on Thursday that Marc Fogel, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport in August 2021, was accused of attempting to smuggle marijuana into the country in his luggage.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Manon Jones killed herself after 26 hours in mental heath unit

A health board made "gross failures" when caring for a teenager with depression who killed herself during a fire alarm at a hospital. Manon Jones died in March 2018 while she was being treated at the Ty Llidiard unit at Bridgend's Princess of Wales Hospital. The coroner has issued the...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kenya#Dead Bodies#Nairobi#Human Rights Watch
bulletin-news.com

Dozens Die as Storm Ana Hits Malawi, Mozambique, and Madagascar

In the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ana, Southern Africa has been ravaged by floods, which has claimed the lives of more than 70 people. At least 48 people have died in Madagascar, and 130,000 more have been forced to evacuate their homes and seek refuge in improvised shelters. At least...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

New research shows few Australians know about our own connections to the Holocaust

In December 1938, Yorta Yorta man William Cooper took part in a protest organised by the Australian Aborigines’ League to deliver a letter to the German consulate in Melbourne condemning the “cruel persecution of the Jewish people by the Nazi government”. The protest came weeks after Kristallnacht, an outpouring of violence against Jews by the Nazi regime in Germany, which resulted in the burning of synagogues, damage to Jewish businesses, imprisonment of tens of thousands of Jews and many killings. Holocaust educators in Australia have taken up Cooper’s march as an example of being an “upstander”, rather than a “bystander” during...
SOCIETY
SKIFT

Kenya’s Tourism Recovery Boosted by Local Travelers

Resorts in the East African nation cut their prices to entice domestic tourists. It's paying off. Kenya’s tourism industry has started to pull out of its deep Covid-19 induced slump as local travelers take advantage of lower prices, the government said on Wednesday, but foreign visitor numbers are still well below pre-pandemic levels.
LIFESTYLE
primenewsghana.com

Tropical storm Ana leaves trail of destruction in southern Africa

Intense rains in Southern Africa have left a trail of destruction in several countries. Tropical storm Ana made landfall in Madagascar on Monday. At least 48 people have been killed by flooding that affected an estimated 130,000 people. "I am very sad because we work like crazy to get money...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
BBC
GreenBiz

Closing the loop in Kenya's fashion industry

This article was originally published on World Resources Institute. The fashion industry could make or break global climate goals. The industry is responsible for between 4 percent to 10 percent of global emissions and is the second biggest consumer of water. This problem could get worse: a continual rise in global GDP has increased income worldwide, leading consumers to purchase new clothes more frequently. The industry must achieve an absolute emissions reduction of 45 percent by 2030 to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. However, emissions will grow to 1.588 gigatons by 2030 without immediate action.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Cameroon blames stadium deaths on 'massive' influx of fans

Cameroon authorities have blamed a deadly stadium crush at the African Cup of Nations tournament on a “massive” influx of ticketless fans who arrived late to a game involving the host team and tried to force their way in to avoid security checks and COVID-19 screening.In response, the government ordered 250 extra police officers for Cameroon's next game, a quarterfinal against Gambia on Saturday at a different stadium.The stampede at Monday's Cameroon-Comoros last 16 match at the African Cup's main Olembe Stadium in the capital of Yaounde left eight people dead and another 38 injured, seven of them seriously....
FIFA
The Independent

Can local conservation efforts save Kenya’s Yala Swamp?

Ibrahim Ogola whistles as he unpacks papyrus weaved products from a store, ready for sale. Mr Ogola is part of a group consisting of hundreds of weavers from across the 51,300-acre Yala swamp in Kenya’s far west near Lake Victoria. He is a member of the Yala Ecosystem Site Support Group, which brings together four grassroots conservation groups in Busia and Siaya counties .Members of these groups are conservationists and community tour guides. “The swamp is facing challenges despite its key roles in sustaining the livelihoods of people around it. The increasing population and over-exploitation of resources within Yala is...
ENVIRONMENT
primenewsghana.com

'Why NPA thinks Ghana needs some air pollution' by Bright Simons

Ghana’s downstream petroleum regulator, the National Petroleum Authority, which is responsible for enforcing fuel quality standards on the market issued the notice below last week but it is only now getting attention. It is a curious edict. It says in simple language that fuels refined in Ghana can have...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
primenewsghana.com

Prime News cheat sheet: Speaker causes stir with regal outfit, Brigadier-General Constance Emefa Edjeani-Afenu dead, Ghana makes no progress in corruption fight...plus more

In case you missed it, Prime News cheat sheet helps you to stay up-to-date with today's topical news and opinions. 1. Let's all pledge not to repeat those violent nasty scenes- Speaker to MPs. Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has asked MPs to pledge not to repeat the violent nasty...
AFRICA

Comments / 0

Community Policy