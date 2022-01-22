ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Talks The Acting Advice He Always Gets From His Famous Dad

By Adreon Patterson
 6 days ago
Some of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s children have taken part in the entertainment industry in varying ways. And why not when your father has ruled the box office for over four decades? Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena has been the latest offspring in his father’s footsteps. Of course, being the son of a Hollywood...

Outsider.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger & His Sons Go Full ‘Yellowstone’ in Idaho Pic

Arnold Schwarzenegger and two of his sons posed for an iconic photo of themselves in true Yellowstone attire. The former California governor and his boys dressed in cowboy hats and heavy winter jackets. Behind them was the snowy backdrop of Sun Valley, Idaho, where the three had evidently spent some quality time. The three also posted another photo together, but this time they were inside the cozy cabin in front of a decked Christmas tree. And when you have three Schwarzenegger men standing next to a tree, even a 10-foot evergreen can look like a shrub.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Chris Pratt Bonds With Son Jack & Daughter Lyla At Farmers Market With Katherine Schwarzenegger

Proud papa! Chris Pratt had his hands full while bonding with his daughter Lyla and son Jack at the Farmers Market. Family man! Chris Pratt, 42, oozed Average Joe-charm while taking his family to the Brentwood Farmers Market on Sunday, Jan. 16. The Guardians Of The Galaxy star wasn’t alone for the trip, seen alongside wife Katherine Schwarzenegger on the breezy Southern California day. Katherine, who is reportedly expecting her 2nd child with Chris, lead the way while looking comfy chic in a black puffy vest and white long sleeve shirt. Continuing the low-key look, she topped off her warm brunette tresses with a black baseball hat and kept safe by masking up.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Arnold Schwarzenegger terminates his SUV in four-car pile-up in LA but assures fans he’s ‘fine’

A representative for actor Arnold Schwarzenegger has confirmed that he is ‘fine’ after being involved in a car crash in Los Angeles. The Terminator star and former California governor, 74, was driving a GMC Yukon that was among four vehicles involved in the collision on Friday evening that saw his enormous black SUV perched on top of another car and left one person injured.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVOvermind

Why Joseph Baena Doesn’t Use His Dad’s Last Name

One of the perks of having a famous parent is that certain doors are open to you automatically. After all, we’ve all heard the saying that it’s ‘not what you know, it’s who you know’. For many children of celebrities, it is a no-brainer to take advantage of this level of access. Others, however, are determined to carve out their own paths and not build their careers based on their family name, Joseph Baena is part of the latter group. In fact, if you were to see Joseph Baena’s name, you probably wouldn’t be able to guess who his father is. However, those who have been following Baena’s career know that he is the son of the legendary Arnold Schwarzenegger. Even though the last name Schwarzenegger would immediately get Joseph lots of recognition, he has made a conscious decision to use his mother’s last name instead. Keep reading to find out why Joseph Baena doesn’t use his father’s last name.
CELEBRITIES
South Carolina State
HollywoodLife

Christopher Schwarzenegger Is All Smiles, Rocking Matching Hats With Brother Patrick

The Schwarzenegger brothers looked ready to ring in the New Year with a picturesque midwest snowfall. There’s no better way to close out the year than with some snow! Patrick Schwarzenegger, 28, and his younger brother Christopher, 24, both looked happy to be spending some time in the snow together, while in Sun Valley, Idaho in a Thursday December 30 Instagram photo. Patrick posted a series of photos of the brothers hanging out on a snowy day, while each rocked a cowboy hat.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Arnold Schwarzenegger reportedly involved in multi-car crash in Brentwood

Multiple sources are reporting that Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-car accident in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood Friday night. TMZ reports that the former California governor, 74, was driving a GMC Yukon that collided with a red Prius, rolling over the smaller vehicle before continuing to rotate and impacting with a Porsche Cayenne. The accident occurred at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue, which the outlet says is about a mile from Arnold’s home.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CinemaBlend

What In The Holy Zeus Is Going On With Arnold Schwarzenegger's New Photo?

Arnold Schwarzenegger has a long and incredibly varied list of credits to his name by this point in his career, but a new photo posted by the actor and former governor has fans asking: what in the holy Zeus is going on with him?! In the image that Schwarzenegger shared, he looks to be channeling his inner Greek god for what looks like the poster for a big new blockbuster movie coming in February… but that’s definitely not the whole story.
CELEBRITIES
Arnold Schwarzenegger
HollywoodLife

Patrick Schwarzenegger Is ‘Supportive’ Of Parents Arnold & Maria Shriver After Their Divorce Is Finalized

Patrick Schwarzenegger, son of Arnold & Maria Shriver, is reportedly supporting his parents after their divorce was finalized, a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HL. Arnold Schwarzenegger, 74, and Maria Shriver, 68, officially finalized their divorce on Tuesday, Dec. 28, finally going through the court system via a sitting judge that morning. Their son, Patrick Schwarzenegger, tk, is apparently handling the ordeal well, being there for his parents as they navigate the finality of the separation. “Patrick is completely supportive of both his parents and since Maria and Arnold broke up so many years ago, nothing is really different now than it was then,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “He’s happy that his parents have a sense of closure in this whole thing but as far as their day to day lives, they’re already super close and none of that will ever change. Patrick knows his parents have a great relationship with each other and he’s happy for them that that chapter can close.”
RELATIONSHIPS
CinemaBlend

Katherine Schwarzenegger Is Still Hiding Her And Chris Pratt’s Kid’s Face In Posts, But This One’s Super Adorable

With the world becoming more and more of a place where social media and online content determine public perception, celebrities, and people in general, are starting to be pretty careful about what they post online. One of the ways many people are doing this is by keeping their children’s faces off their digital accounts. Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt, being two major celebrities, have worked particularly hard to keep their little one’s privacy intact. Schwarzenegger is still hiding her little one in a new post, but she’s sure doing it in an adorable way.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘Fine’ After Terrifying Car Accident That Injured A Woman

Arnold Schwarzenegger was photographed at the scene of the car crash at Sunset Blvd. and Allenford in L.A. on Jan. 21. Arnold Schwarzenegger, 74, is “fine” following a terrifying multi-car accident that injured a woman. “He is fine, his only concern right now is for the woman who was injured,” a rep for the actor told PEOPLE magazine on Friday, Jan. 21 — just hours after the incident. HollywoodLife has also reached out to representatives for a statement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HuffingtonPost

Arnold Schwarzenegger In Car Crash, At Least One Injured

Actor and former governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a serious car accident with injuries on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles Friday evening, police told The Los Angeles Times. Schwarzenegger’s GMC Yukon SUV rolled over a red Toyota Prius, and the female driver of that car was injured,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CinemaBlend

Driver In Arnold Schwarzenegger Crash Has Spoken Out

Meeting a favorite celebrity is probably a bucket list item for a lot of people. Being able to see your favorite movie star in person is almost sure to be a special experience. Unless, of course, you meet your favorite star because the two of you were involved in a traffic accident together. Such was the situation for Habiba Muminova, who admits she’s a fan of Arnold Schwarzenegger, but would probably have been fine not seeing him after the traffic accident they were involved in, which has left her in significant pain.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
CinemaBlend

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Rep Provides Update After The Star Is Involved In Multi-Car Accident

There are many Hollywood icons who are beloved by their celebrity colleagues as well as the public at large. Stars like Samuel L. Jackson, Harrison Ford and the recently departed Betty White have reached this level of stardom. The same is also true for Arnold Schwarzenegger, as the Terminator actor continues to entertain audiences through his work and social media activity. So many were likely sorry to hear that the star had been involved in a multi-car accident this weekend. Thankfully though, Schwarzenegger’s rep has provided a positive update on the actor’s status.
CELEBRITIES
GeekTyrant

Arnold Schwarzenegger Announces He's Playing Zeus in a New Project; Here's a Poster

Arnold Schwarzenegger has released a poster for a new project that he’s a part of in which he is playing the Greek God Zeus. There are no details to share other than what the actor has shared, and that’s a poster with a caption that reads, “Coming February 2022.” I don’t know if this is a film, a TV show, or something completely different.
MOVIES
Motorious

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Giant Yukon Protects Him From Prius And Porsche Wreck

It's two-for-one eco car day for this environmentalist. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s carbon dioxide reduction in California is one of the biggest hangers he puts his hat on. So when he was driving an eco friendly Prius that got run over by a big scary, earth killing SUV, which also took out a beautiful German sports car, it was gut wrenching for the prolific environmentalist. We’re kidding, The Governator was wheeling the supersized GMC, so maybe he’s reversing course and declaring full on warfare against the environment, or maybe he’s just as big of a hypocrite as the rest of Hollywood. Don’t get us wrong, we’re not the ones who don’t like SUVs, but if Schwarzenegger was out to make a case against them, he may have undone his one-man environmentalist war over the weekend.
CELEBRITIES
