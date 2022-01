Legal online sports betting and casino gaming launched in Michigan on Jan. 22, 2021, and the industry boomed during its first year in the state. Just under $3.7 billion was wagered on sports across the 14 Michigan Gaming Control Board-approved betting apps, while online casinos raked in $1 billion in adjusted revenue, which includes deductions for free play incentives and bonuses provided to bettors.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO