Rhode Island governor picks search team for health director

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s governor is using a committee of Rhode Island health professionals to lead the search for the state’s next top public health official, who will continue to guide the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Dan McKee announced Jan. 13 that Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, director of the Rhode Island Department of Health, was resigning but would stay on for two weeks during the search for new leadership. She will also act as a consultant for an additional three months to ensure continuity.

McKee said Friday that the health care professionals will advise him on the search for both an interim and permanent director of the health department. McKee picked six medical doctors, plus his deputy chief of staff who will act as a liaison between the advisors and the governor’s office.

No reason for the resignation was provided either in the governor’s statement or Alexander-Scott’s resignation letter. She has been widely praised by state officials for her leadership during the pandemic. She has served in the role since 2015.

The department’s deputy director, Tom McCarthy, said Thursday that he’s resigning too.

McKee said the state’s emergency management director was recently reassigned to lead the government response to the pandemic and the Rhode Island National Guard has been reactivated to help.