I worked at Disney World for 2 years. Here are the only 13 attractions worth your time.

By Kayleigh Price
 6 days ago
I've spent a lot of time working in and visiting the parks.

Kayleigh Price

  • I worked at Disney World for 2 years, and I've been visiting the theme parks my whole life.
  • When I go back, I won't wait for every ride, but I make time for the PeopleMover and the Safari.
  • I also love "Muppet Vision 3D," Frozen Ever After, and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

As a former Disney World employee who's always loved visiting the parks, there are certain attractions that I always make sure to do when I go back.

It could be for the thrills, the cute characters, the smells (yes, I said smells), the music, or just the pure nostalgia.

Read on for the rides and shows at Disney World that are always worth the wait.

The newest ride at Hollywood Studios, Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway, is a must

I had the opportunity to work at the ride for a bit.

Kayleigh Price

I may be biased from my time working the ride , but I highly recommend one of the newest attractions in Disney World: Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway.

This ride is unlike anything I've ever experienced, and it's all about the adventures Mickey and his friends go on.

From the moment I enter the Chinese Theater to the moment I get off, it blows me away every time. You also see different variations of the ride depending on where you're seated, so it makes for a unique experience every time.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is worth the hype — and the wait

Disney fans likely won't be surprised that I'm including Rise of the Resistance on this list — there's a reason everyone's been talking about it since it opened in 2019.

This is more than your average ride, it's an 18-minute immersive experience that makes the long wait totally worth it. I'm not even the biggest "Star Wars" fan, but I always make an effort to ride this when I can.

Disney outdid itself with this attraction when it comes to the immersive storytelling, theming, and technology.

I always make time to catch a thrill on Tower of Terror

Even the queue for the ride is cool.

Kayleigh Price

Tower of Terror is one of the most well-themed rides I think I've ever been on.

The employees' costumes, chilling preshow, eerie queue decor, and immersive story make it feel like you've actually been transported to a haunted hotel. To top it all off, the ride itself is also a lot of fun.

I'm usually not the biggest fan of drop rides, but Tower stands out for so many reasons. It's always a must-do.

'Muppet Vision 3D' is a nostalgic classic

To round up the Hollywood Studios picks, I have to highlight "Muppet Vision 3D."

If you're looking for a place to cool down from the Florida heat and have a good laugh, this is the perfect show for you.

The preshow alone, with classic Muppets and cool props and puns hidden around the room, always makes me laugh. It never fails to entertain me.

My first stop in Animal Kingdom is Flight of Passage

Remember when I mentioned that I love some attractions for their smells? Flight of Passage in Animal Kingdom's Pandora area is one of them.

This ride makes it feel like you've been transported to a completely different world, far from Orlando, Florida. I'll never forget the first time I rode it. I was absolutely speechless.

There's a reason there's always a long line for this ride from open to close, and it's definitely worth the wait.

Kilimanjaro Safaris may be my favorite ride in all of Disney World

Kilimanjaro Safaris is at Animal Kingdom

Kayleigh Price

Every time you go on Kilimanjaro Safaris, it's a completely different experience. You never know what animals you'll see, what those animals will be doing, or what fun facts you'll learn from the drivers.

Sometimes you even get stopped in a traffic jam because the animals are so close to the truck you're in.

This is my favorite attraction on Walt Disney World property .

It's a long experience that usually lasts about 20 minutes, which makes it completely worth any wait.

Expedition Everest is a thrilling ride with a great theme

Expedition Everest is beautiful on the outside — you can see the snowcapped mountaintop from several vantage points around Animal Kingdom — but it's just as breathtaking inside as you're getting whipped past a Yeti at 50 miles per hour.

This ride has great views of the park, an interesting backstory, and the perfect adrenaline rush.

Disney doesn't have a ton of thrill rides, but Expedition Everest makes up for that.

Epcot is home to one of my favorite Disney mascots and Journey Into Imagination

The ride is so nostalgic and wholesome.

Kayleigh Price

Journey Into Imagination With Figment is extremely underrated and can be so much fun.

It involves the cutest little character, Figment, showing you how fun it is to use your imagination. It also has one of the catchiest songs I've ever heard.

If you're looking for a nostalgic ride that will make you smile, you should definitely check this one out.

Frozen Ever After isn't just for little kids

Frozen Ever After at Epcot is just so wholesome. It's truly an entertaining ride for all ages.

It has all of your favorite "Frozen" characters performing the cutest songs, including Elsa singing "Let It Go."

I'm also always amazed by the technology behind the ride's animatronics.

You won't be sorry you waited for Remy's Ratatouille Adventure

The attraction is the newest ride at Disney World.

Kayleigh Price

The newest ride at Disney World, Remy's Ratatouille Adventure, reminds me a lot of Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway, which you already know I absolutely adore.

It's such a unique experience being "shrunk" down to Remy's size to rush through Gusteau's kitchen. You never know what's going to happen next because it operates on a trackless system.

This is a new favorite of mine, and even though you might have to be patient to ride it, it might be yours, too.

Magic Kingdom has so many classic rides, but the PeopleMover takes the cake

It may not be a thrill ride, but the PeopleMover is a classic.

Kayleigh Price

Magic Kingdom is home to so many classic rides, so it's really just up to preference. But my favorite attraction in the park is the PeopleMover in Tomorrowland.

This ride is perfect for any time of day, and it gives you such a cool view of Tomorrowland and Main Street USA. I highly recommend riding it during the nighttime fireworks show .

It's also ideal for people-watching and getting a behind-the-scenes look at Space Mountain and Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin.

The PeopleMover is so relaxing, and it rarely has a super long wait. I could ride it multiple times in one day.

There's nothing like the sounds (and smells) of Pirates of the Caribbean

Pirates of the Caribbean in Adventureland has it all: a variety of characters, some spooks, plenty of laughs, nostalgic smells (I told you, I like my Disney scents), and not to mention a cute golden retriever at the end.

This is also a very classic ride at Disney World, so it's a great experience if it's your first time at the park.

Haunted Mansion is a cult-classic attraction for good reason

I always make sure to ride Haunted Mansion, especially in the fall.

Kayleigh Price

Similar to the Tower of Terror, I love the overall theme of Haunted Mansion . I always make sure to ride it every time I go to Magic Kingdom.

The attention to detail in the queue, preshow room, employee costumes, and actual ride is one of a kind.

It's also arguably one of the most well-known attractions and for good reason — it's a classic.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 22

Cindyrose Wester
6d ago

Thank gawd I didn’t go to Disney with her! I worked at Disney for 20 years and haven’t worked there since covid. A lot of the rides she mentioned I would NOT waste my time standing in their 2 hour lines! Honestly I wouldn’t waste a penny on even trying to get in. Everything is over priced! Even with the cast member discount. And the lines are BS! They are packing too many people in there. Disney was fun! But hasn’t been in many, many years now.

Reply(2)
20
Malibu Man
6d ago

None of them!!! Just say No to Disney the over rated, over priced place on Earth 🌎😳👎💵💵👎💵👎💵👎💵🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Reply
23
Cracker Jacques
6d ago

Well... don't borrow (not steal) a tram in the parking lot with your buddy after you've been drinking. They frown on that. Did you know they have their own jail?

Reply(1)
6
