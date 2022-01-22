After the snow, hazardous conditions for walking, driving around Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – While the snow moved out, frigid temperatures remain leaving us with lingering icy conditions for walking and driving.

If you stand in the sun, out of the window, it will actually feel pleasant this weekend! It will also help to melt the snow.

The bridges and overpasses especially with the big, butterfly turns, will remain a prime location for black ice. If you have to go out and drive in these conditions, remain cautious.

Saturday will see a high of 39 and a low of 20. Sunday will feature a high of 48 and a low of 21. Both days are expected to bring plenty of sun.

For seven days in a row here, our temperatures are expected to remain below the seasonal norms with a high for the week of 50. Tuesday is expected to bring some precipitation with rain and potential snow.

It was 14 degrees Saturday morning in Jefferson and 17 in Salisbury.

It is 20 degrees Saturday morning in Charlotte and mainly clear skies with no precipitation is expected.

