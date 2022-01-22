ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

2 NYPD officers shot, 1 killed in exchange with suspect, officials say

wogx.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 22-year-old NYPD police officer was killed and...

www.wogx.com

Comments / 0

Related
Miami Herald

‘You don’t have to do this.’ Officer shot with own gun pleaded for life, IL officials say

A disarmed Illinois police officer pleaded with her accused killer to let her live just before she was fatally shot with her own gun, state officials told news outlets. Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, 49, was killed and another officer, 27-year-old Tyler Bailey, is still fighting for his life after an investigation into a noise complaint on Dec. 29 ended in gunfire at a hotel in the town of Bradley, McClatchy News reported. Rittmanic died in a hospital on Dec. 30.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Oxygen

Pregnant Woman Provides Police With Name Of Her Alleged Killer Before Dying

An eight-month pregnant woman was killed Sunday after being shot multiple times—but not before she was able to provide police with details about her alleged killer. Jackson Police said 20-year-old Brianna Carter named her alleged attacker before she and her unborn child died at a Mississippi hospital, following what police have described as a domestic incident, local station WAPT reports.
JACKSON, MS
PIX11

NYPD officers shot: Suspect Lashawn McNeil was on probation, previously arrested for assaulting cop, police say

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — The man accused of opening fire on two NYPD officers, killing one of them, inside a Harlem apartment on Friday has a lengthy criminal history, including allegedly assaulting a police officer in Pennsylvania, authorities said. Lashawn McNeil, 47, allegedly ambushed officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora while they responded to a […]
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Shooting#Harlem#Police
Alabama Now

Wife of Alabama police officer shot to death in argument headed to jail for 20 years

The wife of an Alabama police officer who was shot to death during an argument at home was sentenced to 20 years in prison after claiming she killed her husband accidentally. While Stephanie Keller asked for mercy and denied that she meant to kill Andy Kimbrel, who worked for the Vestavia Hills Police Department, a judge cited her lack of remorse in imposing the term during a hearing Thursday, news outlets reported.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
kgns.tv

Update: Woman arrested for allegedly assaulting female at grocery store

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A woman wanted for allegedly assaulting a woman at a store on Christmas Eve is arrested. Laredo Police arrested 22-year-old Clarissa Lizette Gomez and charged her with assault causing bodily injury. The incident happened on Dec. 24 when officers were called out to the HEB store...
LAREDO, TX
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Officer Dragged 5 Blocks By Vehicle During Traffic Stop In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It was a frightening turn of events in West Philadelphia as a traffic stop involving a stolen car went horribly wrong. Police say a suspect with a gun took off in a stolen car — dragging an officer for nearly half a mile — before crashing into some other cars. The officer is in stable condition Wednesday after being treated at Presbyterian Hospital. Police say the officer is lucky he wasn’t more hurt. The vehicle that was dragging him for blocks came to a crashing stop after slamming into some parked cars at 48th and Baltimore Avenue.  Car pieces...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS DFW

Accused Cop Killer Oscar Rosales Caught At Texas-Mexico Border

DEL RIO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Marshals have captured the man accused of fatally shooting Houston-area deputy Corporal Charles Galloway, 47, on Jan. 23. Corporal Charles Galloway, 47, and Oscar Rosales , 51 (credit: Houston Police Department) Oscar Rosales , 51, was arrested across the border from Del Rio with the help of joint operation marshals, Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force and the Mexican authorities. Rosales is charged with capital murder after allegedly killing Galloway during a traffic stop. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said witnesses saw Rosales fire multiple shots at the deputy. “This is senseless. It makes no sense whatsoever,” Finner said after the incident, adding that Galloway had no time to respond or defend himself. Galloway was with the constable’s office for about 12 and a half years. He mentored and trained numerous younger officers, who were “broken up” over his death. “He was the one who was sitting in the front seat with them. He was the one that was teaching them what to do and how to get home safely to their families. And here we are this evening with the roles reversed.” Galloway is survived by a daughter and a sister. Authorities are beginning the process of returning Rosales to Harris County.  
HOUSTON, TX
wogx.com

Police: 15-year-old shot, killed in Orlando

A 15-year-old boy shot and killed Saturday evening in Orlando has been identified as Corey Jones, according to police. Investigators say the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. on Saturday in the 800 block of Grand Street, near Grand Avenue Elementary School.
ORLANDO, FL
The Staten Island Advance

Teen shot overnight on Bay Street; suspect fled on foot, says NYPD

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are searching for a male suspect in connection with a shooting that occurred overnight on a Stapleton street corner. A 19-year-old male was shot in the elbow just after midnight on the 600 block of Bay Street, near Canal Street. The incident, which police say was in regard to a dispute, happened near two nearby restaurants and other businesses, all of which were closed when the shots were fired.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS Boston

19-Year-Old Stabbed In Neck During Melrose Home Invasion

MELROSE (CBS) – A 19-year-old girl was slashed during a home invasion in Melrose early Wednesday morning. She suffered a knife wound to the neck after a man entered her home on Lynde Street and demanded items from her. It happened at about 2:50 a.m. Police are still searching for the suspect. The girl’s father is left numb from the attack. “A stranger just walks into your house and holds a knife over your daughter. How can you process that?” William Westgate said. “She got a stab wound to the throat. She was cut in the back of her head....
MELROSE, MA
CBS Denver

Apartment Fire: Alondra Michel In Court Wednesday For 5-Year-Old Boy’s Death

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The woman suspected of sparking a deadly fire appeared in court in Arapahoe County Wednesday morning. Aurora police believe Alondra Michel intentionally started a fire at an apartment complex that quickly spread to other units — killing a 5-year-old boy and injuring several other people. Alondra Michel (credit: Aurora Police) Aurora police arrested Michel, 37, on suspicion of first degree murder, first degree arson and three counts of attempted first degree murder. She is being held without bond. The fire was first reported around 1:30 a.m. Monday at a three-story apartment complex near East Evans Avenue and South Chambers Road. (credit:...
AURORA, CO
fox29.com

NYC Officers Shot: Gunman dies from wounds, NYPD says

NEW YORK - A man who opened fire with a .45-caliber handgun equipped with a high-capacity drum magazine, killing an NYPD officer and critically wounding another in a narrow apartment hallway in Harlem last week, has died, police said. Lashawn McNeil, 47, who was shot and wounded during the fatal...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy