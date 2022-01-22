ISP Responds To Shooting On Interstate 290, 1 Person Injured

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois State Police responded to a shooting on the I-290 ramp Friday night.

Around 10:42 p.m., ISP responded to a report of an expressway shooting on the Harlem Avenue westbound ramp. One person was transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

The ramp on Harlem Avenue was closed for four hours for investigation. All lanes reopened at 3 a.m.

2021 was a record year for expressway shootings. so far this year, there have been 11 reported in Illinois.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov . Witnesses can remain anonymous.

No further information is available.