Woman Killed In St. Paul’s 4th Homicide Of 2022, Suspect Arrested

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Police in St. Paul have made an arrest in the city’s fourth homicide of the year, which took place in the North End neighborhood early Saturday morning.

City officials say a person called 911 after they heard an argument and a gunshot on the 40 block of Lyton Place. It was shortly after midnight, and when officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound lying on the sidewalk outside.

She was pronounced dead shortly after.

Two men inside the home were taken to police headquarters for questioning. A 35-year-old man was arrested on Saturday morning.

The woman’s identity will be released by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner at a later time.