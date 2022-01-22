SDPD meets with concerned citizens in La Jolla amid burglaries

LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGTV) - Dozens of frustrated folks from La Jolla meeting with San Diego Police over disturbing deeds in their area.

“I want you to know in the last six months there have been 56, 56 residential burglaries,” Captain Scott Wahl, San Diego Police Dept. - Northern Division, said during a community meeting on Friday.

“In La Jolla?” someone in the crowd asked during Wahl’s comments.

“In La Jolla,” Wahl replied.

Wahl added that most of the burglaries happened during the November and December months.

The department said these crimes are related to one in the LA area and are trickling into our county.

“It was one of the first times we left our house unmanned and unarmed. It happened on Dec. 4,” Kay, a burglary victim from La Jolla, said. “We lost heirlooms. We lost a lot of jewelry. Nice bags.”

Clearly, Kay isn’t alone.

ABC 10News spoke to another victim, who didn’t want to be named, said people in her area are thinking of getting private security.

“They’re in and out so quickly. That, unless the private security is on that block, and if he’s patrolling a larger neighborhood, he’s not going to be there at the right point to do any good,” The victim said. “I don’t know what the answer is. It’s just a very frightening situation.”

And in these situations, there are patterns that SDPD said they’re noticing in collaboration with other agencies.

“They’re walking along canyon areas, walking paths, golf courses, open space areas where they can get a good view inside and see that there’s nobody home,” Wahl said.

Police are stepping up their efforts with extra patrols.

“We’re going to also utilize the undercover detectives in a capacity that they’re best suited,” Wahl said.

And, the department is asking the public to be vigilant with the home security and to say something if they see something.

Additionally, 18 of those 56 burglaries are believed to be connected to an organized crime ring.

“Very similar tactics being used. We believe it’s all the same group. If we can get that information out through the media, through social media that everybody knows what to look for,” Wahl said. “One, we’re going to most likely deter these crimes from continuing. And in a perfect world, we’re going to catch these folks and hold them accountable.”

“I think it’s helpful. I mean what I want to see happen now, I’d love for these people to be caught. But, prevention is very important now,” Kay said.

For additional information regarding tips and more from San Diego Police can be viewed and downloaded here.

