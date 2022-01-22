ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forecast: Big cool down on the way

By Meteorologist Rob Duns
NBC2 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
Southwest Florida will be in for a stretch of cooler than average temperatures for late January over the course of the next few days.

The cool down is coming our way thanks to the front crossing our region today. The front has brought considerable cloudiness and occasional showers today, and as it moves southward much cooler air will advance toward South Florida.

This inbound air mass, though it will give us more sunshine than we saw today, will keep afternoon high temperatures in the middle 60s in the afternoon tomorrow. As sky cover clears out through the day, our nighttime temperatures will drop quickly on Sunday night, eventually falling into the low 40s, with some inland areas potentially slipping into the 30s by sunrise Monday morning.

It will be possible late Sunday night and early Monday morning for some areas of patchy frost, mainly in parts of DeSoto, Glades, Hendry, Charlotte, inland Lee and inland Collier. If you live in these areas and have cold-sensitive plants you’ll want to consider taking precautions on Sunday night. It’ll also be important to check on animals, if they live outside year-round, be certain they have what they need on Sunday night to stay warm.

Comments / 0

Fort Myers, FL
