Australian Open LIVE RESULTS: Dan Evans KNOCKED OUT, Medvedev WIN, Nadal latest, Osaka OUT, Djokovic deportation reasons

DAN EVANS has lost to Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Australian Open in straight sets.

Evans was the last remaining Brit at the tournament after Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu were knocked out.

Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka has been knocked out by American Amanda Anisimova.

Read our Novak Djokovic live blog below for ALL the latest updates…

Tomorrow's ties from Aussie Open

Here's a look at who is in action on court tomorrow.

Men's singles

Adrian Mannarino vs Rafael Nadal

Alexander Zverev vs Denis Shapovalov

Miomir Kecmanovic vs Gael Monfis

Pablo Carreno vs Matteo Berrattini

Women's singles

Madison Keys vs Paola Badosa

Barbara Krejcikova vs Victoria Azarenka

Jessica Pegula vs Maria Sakkari

Ashleigh Barty vs Amanda Anisimova

Barty previews 4th round clash

World No1 and local hero Ash Barty returns to the court at the Australian Open tomorrow morning.

She takes on Amanda Anisimova, who beat Naomi Osaka in a shock result in round three.

And while Barty has praised Anisimova for playing a 'fantastic' tournament, Barty admitted she would have 'loved' to have taken on Osaka.

She said: "I would have loved to have had the opportunity to play Naomi. I love to test myself against the very best.

"In the position we’re in, Amanda has played a fantastic tournament. She deserves her spot in the round of 16.

"I think the match we will play will be exciting. It will be good for both of us to get out there and test ourselves against each other."

Raducanu responds to Stephens dig

Emma Raducanu has spoken after her Australian Open first round opponent Sloane Stephens warned her 'she has a lot to learn'.

Raducanu beat Stephens in three-sets on Tuesday, before crashing out in the second round.

But in response to Stephens' comments, Raducanu said: "I didn’t see her interview. From all the interactions I’ve had with Sloane I thought she was really nice to me.

"I hit with her before San Jose last year and she was very nice to me. I’ve got nothing but positive things to say about Sloane."

Rafa back in action tomorrow

Rafael Nadal steps back on court tomorrow, taking on Adrian Mannarino in the fourth round of the Australian Open.

The No6 seed battled past the big-serving Russian Karen Khachanov in round three yesterday, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.

He hasn't won the Australian Open since 2009, but will be fancying his chances of glory in Melbourne this year.

Konta dampens talk of Murray retirement

Andy Murray's defeat at the Australian Open had sparked fresh talk that the Brit could retire in the near future.

But Johanna Konta believes there's still plenty left in the tank of the former World No1.

She said: "To be honest, I would think we will still see Andy next year.

"However, this conversation has been long going for a number of years now for obvious reasons.

"But I do think Andy Murray will keep playing, while Andy Murray wants to keep playing."

Konta on Murray reacting to defeat

Johanna Konta has revealed she becomes losses become 'easier in time', and is not worried about Andy Murray's mentality after his defeat in Melbourne.

She said: "I think it differs in lengths on how hard you take some losses, and how long it takes you to recover from them.

"I think all of them do become easier in time, and obviously it depends how quickly you move on to your next tournament, [and] your next match.

"But he'll definitely be looking to improve on how he played, and what he was doing out on court, and really trying to be better in the next match he plays."

Konta 'happy' to see Murray playing

Former women's British No1 Johanna Konta has spoken out on Andy Murray's future, after the Scotsman crashed out of the Australian Open earlier this week.

But despite the loss, Konta remains hopeful that Murray doesn't decide to call time on his career just yet.

She said: "We know of Andy he expects the best from himself, and that is regardless of what is going on around [him].

"I think he knows himself, so it's probably fair for him to do what he thinks is fair for him, if that makes sense.

"But from the outside, we're just really happy to see him playing, we're really happy to seeing him out there, so long may that continue."

Day six results

It's been another lively evening session at the Australian Open in Melbourne.

Marin Cilic eliminated Andrey Rublev in four sets, whereas Sorana Cirstea earned an upset victory over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Earlier, Iga Swiatek overcame Daria Kasatkina and made it to the Last 16.

And Alex De Minaur earned a straight-sets win over Pablo Andujar

Raducanu has no regrets

British star Emma Raducanu has no regrets about playing through injury in her second round exit match at the Australian Open.

Raducanu said: “Once I stepped out on the court I’d made my decision.

"I had the option to withdraw before the match but after everything, the Covid, making it out here, fighting back from the loss last week, I wanted to give it all I had.

"I’m on the other side of the world! And I know my hand is going to recover in two days. It’s not long-term. I can build on this pretty quickly and start working on my game again”

Anisimova praises Osaka

Amanda Anisimova sang Naomi Osaka's praises after beating and eliminating her from the Australian Open.

Anisimova said: “Going into this match I knew I had to be playing sharp if I wanted to give myself a chance.

“Naomi is always going to be playing well … she’s an absolute champion … I knew I had to step up my game and be aggressive and I think that’s what I did in the second set.

"Honestly, I’m so grateful that I was able to play so well today and get this win. It means a lot”

More from Osaka after elimination

Naomi Osaka admitted she was surprised by Amanda Anisimova's game.

Osaka added: “I thought definitely in the rallies she was dictating a bit more, which was a new feeling for me.

“Granted, I’ve never played her before, so I didn’t know the pace of her ball, but it was definitely a bit jarring to be on my back foot in most of the rallies”

Osaka reacts to elimination

Naomi Osaka insists she "can't be sad" about her shock elimination to Amanda Anisimova in the Australian Open.

Osaka said: “I fought for every point, I can’t be sad about that. You know, like, I’m not God, I can’t win every match. So I just have to take that into account and know that it would be nice to win the tournament, but that’s really special, and I can’t think of myself to try to win the grand slam at the start of the year every time.

“I feel like I grew a lot in this match. The last match that I played in New York I think I had a completely different attitude.” That was at the US Open, where a third-round loss to the Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez left Osaka in tears and announcing she would take a break from tennis.

“I would definitely say I’m proud of myself for this [change], though to me it didn’t feel like a short amount of time – it felt like ages ago. I think this for me is the biggest step, even though I lost. I think I was really focused throughout the entire match, and I didn’t have a dip. So that’s really good. Hopefully as the season continues, I’ll be able to keep this up and get even better at it”

Anisimova reacts after eliminating Osaka

Defending champion Naomi Osaka was eventually beaten by Amanda Anisimova, who was left "speechless".

Anisimova said: "I'm speechless. I can't stop smiling. I'm just laughing. I absolutely love this.

"Going into this match I knew I had to be playing sharp if I wanted to give myself a chance.

"She is an absolute champion so I knew I would have to step up my game and be aggressive.

"I'm honestly so grateful that I was able to play so well today and get this win. It means a lot.

"Every single day here is an amazing opportunity. I'm just thinking about having fun and I'm looking forward to my next round"

Kyrgios' loud exit

Nick Kyrgios' defeat to Daniil Medvedev came in typically eccentric fashion as the larger-than-life character took aim at both the umpire and crowd during the match.

Kyrgios could be heard telling the umpire: "I don't want to talk to you, listen to me!"

And in another altercation he turned to the crowd to say: "Stop screaming out while I'm f***ing serving."

Kyrgios has made a name for himself as a crowd pleaser with his on-court antics over the years.

And the Australian did not disappoint during his short-lived time at this year's Australian Open

Kyrgios hair grabs the headlines

Nick Kyrgios was compared to Donald Trump's former lawyer Rudy Giuliani after hair dye melted onto his face during his match at the Australian Open.

Kyrgios was dumped out of the Melbourne Grand Slam in the second round after losing to World No2 Daniil Medvedev in four sets.

But it was the Australian's hair that caught the attention of some fans.

What appeared to be hair dye began to melt onto the top of the 26-year-old's forehead as the match wore on in the sweltering Melbourne heat

Rules of fight club

Nick Kyrgios has claimed he was challenged to a fight in the Australian Open players’ locker room.

Aussie pair Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis stunned the world No1 pairing of Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic 7-6 6-3 in the second round of the men’s doubles on Friday.

After the match, Kyrgios claims it got heated backstage as the coach of the defeated Croatians turned irate.

Kyrgios laughed off the incident and said on Twitter: “Just letting you know after yesterday’s chop fest in doubles, my opponents coach and trainer proceeded to threaten to fight in the players gym.

“Tennis is a soft, soft sport. All because I moved and hit them with a tennis ball”

'Playing in a live band'

Dan Evans had an exchange with the official before his elimination from the Australian Open from Felix Auger Aliassime.

Evans started to feel the heat, shouting to the official: “I feel like I am playing in a live band.

“I’m not worried about the people, (it’s) the music.

“It’s not like it is a little bit loud, it is on the court…”

Evans OUT

The last remaining Brit Dan Evans is out of the Australian Open.

Auger-Aliassime has won 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 in a dominant performance at Melbourne this morning.

Evans vs Auger-Aliassime latest

We're into the third set here with Candian star Auger-Aliassime winning the first two sets, 6-4, 6-1.

Can the last remaining Brit Evans pull off a miracle?

Good morning tennis fans

Fellow female teen superstar Naomi Osaka was also defiant following her exit in the Open’s third round today.

She declared after her loss to unseeded Amanda Anisimova: “I fought for every point. I can’t be sad about that.

“I’m not God. I can’t win every match. I have to take that into account and know that it would be nice to win the tournament, but that’s really special.

“I can’t [expect] myself to win a Grand Slam at the start of the year every time.”

Osaka’s tie wasn’t without controversy, and fans were left fuming after Eurosport’s coverage of the Australian Open cut out during her bout against Anisimova.

Last British hope

The last Briton left in the singles at the Australian Open has put his success down to linking up with Argentine coach Sebastian Prieto who he was sceptical to work with at first due to the language barrier.

Evans said: “I was sceptical at the start.

“He’s Argentinian, I speak zero Spanish. His English is pretty good. But, yeah, it’s worked well. He’s very relaxed but fair. Tough, as well.

“I have really enjoyed it. I hope he’s enjoying it, I imagine he must be, he’s still around. I really enjoy spending time with him, as well. It’s a different way to train and look at the game, and it’s definitely opened my eyes a bit.

“I’ve worked hard with Sebastian on mentality on the court, and, you know, joke around.”

Eurosport respond

Eurosport have responded after Naomi Osaka's match cut out.

Eurosport said: "As a multi-sports channel, Eurosport's current programme scheduling - when live coverage is available - is to host Australian Open tennis on Eurosport 1 and winter sports on Eurosport 2.

"Every match of the Australian Open is available on our streaming service discovery+.

"As with all matches, we understood there was a possibility that the Naomi Osaka vs Amanda Anisimova match could run longer than scheduled.

"When this occurred, we extended the channel's coverage of the match for as long as possible before informing viewers that Eurosport 2 was to switch to the live alpine skiing scheduled, an important event for winter sports fans in the build up to the Olympic Winter Games in two weeks time.

"We provided guidance that the match could be found on discovery+, which has every match available live.

"We make every effort to ensure our viewers enjoy a seamless viewing experience at all times and aim to direct everyone to the coverage they care about in the best possible way."

Djokovic hurt will continue

Djokovic's long-time coach Marian Vajda has revealed that the Serb will be hurt mentally for a long time following his vaccine saga.

But Vajda also backs the world No.1 to bounce back from the debacle in a huge way.

He told Slovakian site Aktuality.sk: “I can’t imagine how he handled it. It must have been a huge suffering.

“He humbly endured all measures. But what they did to him must mark him. It is clear that it hit him mentally. It will hurt him for a long time and it will be difficult to get it out of his head.

“However, I know him very well. Novak is strong, resolute and has not yet said his last word in tennis.”