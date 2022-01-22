ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young officer slain in Harlem joined to help 'chaotic city'

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN, MICHAEL R. SISAK
SFGate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — The 22-year-old New York City police officer who was shot to death while responding to a call in a Harlem apartment came from an immigrant family and grew up in a community with strained police relations, but joined the force to make a difference in the “chaotic...

