Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-22 05:20:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-22 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwest Howard, Northwest Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 21:10:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Northwest Howard; Northwest Montgomery WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central Maryland, northern and northwest Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Campbell, Claiborne, Morgan, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-29 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Campbell; Claiborne; Morgan; Scott WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of a dusting up to two inches. * WHERE...Scott TN, Campbell, Morgan and Claiborne Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Besides the snow, wind chills will drop to near zero by late Friday night and early Saturday morning.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 01:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-29 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves. Target Area: Coffee; Dale; Geneva; Henry; Houston WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EST /1 AM CST/ TO 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Minimum wind chills ranging from 10 to 20 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and southwest Georgia and the Big Bend and Panhandle of Florida. * WHEN...From 2 AM EST /1 AM CST/ to 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 21:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 04:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cherokee; Clay Light Snow and Frigid Temperatures Tonight Light snow will be possible this evening through tonight across the higher elevations of southwest North Carolina. A dusting to one inch of snow will be possible. This light snow, combined with the very cold temperatures, will result in some untreated and secondary roads becoming snow and ice covered. Even minimal snow accumulation can cause slick and hazardous road conditions. Use caution if traveling. In addition, very cold temperatures and brisk northwest winds will result in frigid wind chills late tonight and Saturday morning near zero to five below zero. Higher elevations may have wind chills approaching ten below zero. Limit exposure to the cold, dress in layers suitable for the cold weather if you must be outdoors, cover any exposed skin, and ensure animals and pets have warm shelter from the extreme cold.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Botetourt, Carroll, Floyd, Montgomery, Pulaski, Roanoke by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 18:58:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities...and use caution while driving. Please report snow, sleet or ice accumulations via email at rnk.skywarn@noaa.gov or by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...866...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Botetourt; Carroll; Floyd; Montgomery; Pulaski; Roanoke; Rockbridge WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with localized amounts of 3 to 5 inches possible along the highest ridges above 3500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Wind chill values will drop to 5 degrees or lower Saturday morning. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Virginia, northwest North Carolina and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...From noon today to 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. The cold wind chills as low as 5 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brantley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 19:49:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-30 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brantley The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Satilla River At Atkinson affecting Brantley County. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Satilla River At Atkinson. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Warners Landing, Louis Landing and secondary roads around KOA campgrounds begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM EST Friday the stage was 13.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:45 PM EST Friday was 13.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow evening and continue falling to 12.5 feet Monday evening. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Howard, Southern Baltimore by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Central and Southeast Howard; Southern Baltimore WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Southern Baltimore and Central and Southeast Howard Counties. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 23:11:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Central and Southeast Montgomery WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...In Maryland, Central and Southeast Montgomery County. District of Columbia. In Virginia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, and Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park and Fairfax Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Montgomery by NWS

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Cook by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 14:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-28 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. Target Area: Central Cook WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 2 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected, mainly near the immediate lakeshore and downtown areas. Additional snow accumulations of up to one to two inches. * WHERE...Central Cook County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery, snow covered roads with impacts to the afternoon commute. Conditions will be highly variable over short distances.
COOK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Watch issued for Calhoun, Central Walton, Gadsden, Holmes, Inland Bay by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-30 02:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-30 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing Target Area: Calhoun; Central Walton; Gadsden; Holmes; Inland Bay; Inland Dixie; Inland Franklin; Inland Gulf; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Inland Wakulla; Jackson; Lafayette; Leon; Liberty; Madison; North Walton; Washington HARD FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 20 possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and southwest Georgia and the Big Bend and Panhandle of Florida. * WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Montgomery by NWS

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-30 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For a more precise forecast for your specific location...go to www.weather.gov/gray.. Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior York; Kennebec; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford; Southern Somerset WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SATURDAY TO 6 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 14 inches expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and southern New Hampshire and south central, southwest and western Maine. * WHEN...From 7 AM Saturday to 6 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of heavy snow and blowing and drifting snow may lead to near-whiteout conditions at times.
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Montgomery by NWS

weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 02:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves. Target Area: Baker; Ben Hill; Berrien; Brooks; Calhoun; Clay; Colquitt; Cook; Decatur; Dougherty; Early; Grady; Irwin; Lanier; Lee; Lowndes; Miller; Mitchell; Quitman; Randolph; Seminole; Terrell; Thomas; Tift; Turner; Worth WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EST /1 AM CST/ TO 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Minimum wind chills ranging from 10 to 20 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and southwest Georgia and the Big Bend and Panhandle of Florida. * WHEN...From 2 AM EST /1 AM CST/ to 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
BAKER COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bath, Fleming, Menifee, Montgomery, Powell, Rowan by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 07:40:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-28 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Bath; Fleming; Menifee; Montgomery; Powell; Rowan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Light Snow. Snow accumulations around one inch. * WHERE...Portions of east central Kentucky. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Portions of the Interstate 64 corridor in Rowan, Bath, and Montgomery counties will be affected.
BATH COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Brunswick, Dinwiddie, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, Nottoway by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 21:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Virginia, please call 5 1 1. Target Area: Brunswick; Dinwiddie; Lunenburg; Mecklenburg; Nottoway WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. Winds could gust to 35 mph. * WHERE...Mecklenburg, Nottoway, Lunenburg, Dinwiddie and Brunswick Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-30 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For a more precise forecast for your specific location...go to www.weather.gov/gray.. Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior York; Kennebec; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford; Southern Somerset WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SATURDAY TO 6 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 14 inches expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and southern New Hampshire and south central, southwest and western Maine. * WHEN...From 7 AM Saturday to 6 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of heavy snow and blowing and drifting snow may lead to near-whiteout conditions at times.
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beaufort, Greene, Mainland Dare, Mainland Hyde, Martin by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Carolina can be found online at DriveNC.gov. Target Area: Beaufort; Greene; Mainland Dare; Mainland Hyde; Martin; Northern Outer Banks; Pitt; Tyrrell; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 2 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Light snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches, with the highest accumulations for areas adjacent to Albemarle Sound. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph on the northern Outer Banks. * WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina, mainly north of Highway 64. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 2 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-30 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For a more precise forecast for your specific location...go to www.weather.gov/gray.. Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior York; Kennebec; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford; Southern Somerset WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 14 inches expected. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and southern New Hampshire and south central, southwest and western Maine. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 6 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of heavy snow and blowing and drifting snow may lead to near whiteout conditions at times.
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME

