Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 23:11:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Central and Southeast Montgomery WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...In Maryland, Central and Southeast Montgomery County. District of Columbia. In Virginia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, and Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park and Fairfax Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
