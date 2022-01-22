ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Koyukuk Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-22 05:20:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-22 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Koyukuk Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwest Howard, Northwest Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 21:10:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Northwest Howard; Northwest Montgomery WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central Maryland, northern and northwest Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 01:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-29 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves. Target Area: Coffee; Dale; Geneva; Henry; Houston WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EST /1 AM CST/ TO 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Minimum wind chills ranging from 10 to 20 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and southwest Georgia and the Big Bend and Panhandle of Florida. * WHEN...From 2 AM EST /1 AM CST/ to 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Campbell, Claiborne, Morgan, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-29 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Campbell; Claiborne; Morgan; Scott WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of a dusting up to two inches. * WHERE...Scott TN, Campbell, Morgan and Claiborne Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Besides the snow, wind chills will drop to near zero by late Friday night and early Saturday morning.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 21:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 04:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cherokee; Clay Light Snow and Frigid Temperatures Tonight Light snow will be possible this evening through tonight across the higher elevations of southwest North Carolina. A dusting to one inch of snow will be possible. This light snow, combined with the very cold temperatures, will result in some untreated and secondary roads becoming snow and ice covered. Even minimal snow accumulation can cause slick and hazardous road conditions. Use caution if traveling. In addition, very cold temperatures and brisk northwest winds will result in frigid wind chills late tonight and Saturday morning near zero to five below zero. Higher elevations may have wind chills approaching ten below zero. Limit exposure to the cold, dress in layers suitable for the cold weather if you must be outdoors, cover any exposed skin, and ensure animals and pets have warm shelter from the extreme cold.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Botetourt, Carroll, Floyd, Montgomery, Pulaski, Roanoke by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 18:58:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities...and use caution while driving. Please report snow, sleet or ice accumulations via email at rnk.skywarn@noaa.gov or by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...866...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Botetourt; Carroll; Floyd; Montgomery; Pulaski; Roanoke; Rockbridge WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with localized amounts of 3 to 5 inches possible along the highest ridges above 3500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Wind chill values will drop to 5 degrees or lower Saturday morning. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Virginia, northwest North Carolina and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...From noon today to 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. The cold wind chills as low as 5 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brantley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 19:49:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-30 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brantley The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Satilla River At Atkinson affecting Brantley County. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Satilla River At Atkinson. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Warners Landing, Louis Landing and secondary roads around KOA campgrounds begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM EST Friday the stage was 13.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:45 PM EST Friday was 13.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow evening and continue falling to 12.5 feet Monday evening. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Chester, Upper Bucks, Western Chester by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Chester; Upper Bucks; Western Chester; Western Montgomery WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern New Jersey and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 3 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will become heavy at times tonight through Saturday morning. Snow will diminish west to east early Saturday afternoon. Some blowing and drifting of snow is possible.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 03:40:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-28 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are expected. * WHERE...Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country from Chicken south. * WHEN...Until 6 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
Weather
Environment
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 14:29:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-29 03:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hamilton Very Light Snow and Frigid Temperatures Tonight Light snow will be possible this evening through tonight. An isolated dusting of snow is possible with localized amounts up to one-half inch across higher elevation such as Signal Mountain, Lookout Mountain, Mowbray Mountain, and Flat Top Mountain. Lower elevations around Chattanooga are not forecast to receive measurable snow accumulation. Any light snow, combined with the very cold temperatures, may result in some untreated and secondary roads becoming snow and ice covered. Even minimal snow accumulation can cause slick and hazardous road conditions. Use caution if traveling. In addition, very cold temperatures and brisk northwest winds will result in frigid wind chills late tonight and Saturday morning between zero and 10 above zero. Higher elevations will see wind chill values between zero and five below zero. Limit exposure to the cold, dress in layers suitable for the cold weather if you must be outdoors, cover any exposed skin, and ensure animals and pets have warm shelter from the extreme cold.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Air Stagnation Advisory issued for Cascade Foothills in Lane County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 10:32:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-29 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. Target Area: Cascade Foothills in Lane County; Central Coast Range of Western Oregon; Central Columbia River Gorge; Central Willamette Valley; Coast Range of Northwest Oregon; Greater Portland Metro Area; Lower Columbia; Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills; South Willamette Valley; Upper Hood River Valley AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST SATURDAY BELOW 1500 FEET * WHAT...A period of stagnant air with light winds is expected below 1500 feet. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Washington and northwest Oregon. * WHEN...Until noon PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Air stagnation could result in the development and persistence of poor air quality.
BENTON COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bath, Fleming, Menifee, Montgomery, Powell, Rowan by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 07:40:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-28 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Bath; Fleming; Menifee; Montgomery; Powell; Rowan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Light Snow. Snow accumulations around one inch. * WHERE...Portions of east central Kentucky. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Portions of the Interstate 64 corridor in Rowan, Bath, and Montgomery counties will be affected.
BATH COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Brunswick, Dinwiddie, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, Nottoway by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 21:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Virginia, please call 5 1 1. Target Area: Brunswick; Dinwiddie; Lunenburg; Mecklenburg; Nottoway WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. Winds could gust to 35 mph. * WHERE...Mecklenburg, Nottoway, Lunenburg, Dinwiddie and Brunswick Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-30 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 7 AM EST SUNDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 7 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet expected in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level expected in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Northern Outer Banks and Hatteras Island. Oceanside areas north of Cape Hatteras. Soundside areas south of Rodanthe. * WHEN...From 10 AM Saturday to 7 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes adjacent to the waterfront may experience shallow flooding. Minor ocean overwash possible along portions of NC 12 between Oregon Inlet and Buxton, especially during times of high tide. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Duck NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.0 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.8 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 2.8 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 28/04 PM 3.5 -0.2 0.9 2-3 None 29/05 AM 5.8 2.1 1.9 4-5 Minor 29/05 PM 5.6 1.9 2.8 6 Minor 30/06 AM 5.7 2.0 1.6 5-6 Minor 30/06 PM 3.8 0.1 0.8 3-4 None 31/06 AM 4.6 0.9 0.4 2 None Coast Guard Hatteras NC MLLW Categories - Minor 2.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 4.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 28/08 PM 0.8 -0.4 0.8 1-2 None 29/05 PM 3.0 1.8 2.4 3 Minor 30/05 AM 1.8 0.6 0.9 2 None 30/06 PM 1.0 -0.2 0.4 1 None 31/06 AM 1.4 0.2 0.4 1 None
DARE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beaufort, Greene, Mainland Dare, Mainland Hyde, Martin by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Carolina can be found online at DriveNC.gov. Target Area: Beaufort; Greene; Mainland Dare; Mainland Hyde; Martin; Northern Outer Banks; Pitt; Tyrrell; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 2 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Light snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches, with the highest accumulations for areas adjacent to Albemarle Sound. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph on the northern Outer Banks. * WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina, mainly north of Highway 64. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 2 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 00:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-29 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Colbert; Cullman; DeKalb; Franklin; Jackson; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Limestone; Madison; Marshall; Morgan ..Very Cold Air Expected Late Tonight Into Saturday Morning Across Northern Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee An arctic front is expected to move south through the area tonight. Behind this front, very cold air is expected to move into northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. Temperatures will fall off into the mid teens to lower 20s late tonight into early Saturday morning. Northerly winds of around 15 mph with gusts between 20 and 30 mph will help to drive wind chill values into the single digits to around zero degrees in the higher elevations of southern middle Tennessee and northeastern Alabama after midnight into the morning hours on Saturday. Make sure to protect pipes and bundle up if outside during this time. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet, for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL

