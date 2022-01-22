McDonald’s Stock (MCD): Quarterly Cash Dividend Announced

The stock price of Merck (NYSE: MRK) increased by over 2.7% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Merck (NYSE: MRK) increased by over 2.7% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Merck — known as MSD outside the United States and Canada — announcing that the European Commission has approved KEYTRUDA, Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, as monotherapy for the adjuvant treatment of adults with renal cell carcinoma (RCC) at increased risk of recurrence following nephrectomy, or following nephrectomy and resection of metastatic lesions.

