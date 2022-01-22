ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coinbase Stock (COIN): $300 Price Target From Citi

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shares of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) have received a $300 price target from Citi. These are the details. The shares of Coinbase...

Mastercard (MA) Stock: Why The Price Went Up Today

The stock price of Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) increased by over 5% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) increased by over 5% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s Q4 2021 results. Mastercard reported...
Weyerhaeuser Stock (WY): Why The Price Went Up Today

The stock price of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE: WY) increased by over 2% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE: WY) increased by over 2% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s Q4 2021 results. Weyerhaeuser had...
Visa (V) Stock: Why The Price Went Up Today

The stock price of Visa Inc (NYSE: V) increased by over 4.5% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Visa Inc (NYSE: V) increased by over 4.5% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s fiscal first-quarter 2022 financial results. GAAP net income in...
ChargePoint Stock (CHPT): Why The Price Went Up Today

The stock price of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) increased by 10.48% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) increased by 10.48% today. Investors are responding positively to a bullish research report. JPMorgan analyst Bill Peterson upgraded ChargePoint from a “Neutral” to...
Johnson & Johnson Stock (JNJ): Why The Price Went Up Today

The stock price of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) increased slightly today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) increased slightly today. Societe Generale analyst Florent Cespedes increased the price target on Johnson & Johnson to $177 from $173. And Cespedes is maintaining a “Hold” rating on the shares.
Laboratory Corp (LH) Stock: Why The Price Went Down Today

The stock price of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) fell by over 1.5% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) fell by over 1.5% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding negatively to a bearish research report.
Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT) Stock: Why The Price Went Up Today

The stock price of Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CALT) increased by 5% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CALT) increased by 5% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Calliditas Therapeutics announcing the commercial availability and initial sales of TARPEYO (budesonide), the first and only FDA approved treatment for IgA nephropathy, indicated for the reduction of proteinuria in adults with primary IgA nephropathy (IgAN) at risk of rapid disease progression, generally considered a urine protein-to-creatinine ratio (UPCR) ≥1.5g/g. IgAN is a rare, progressive autoimmune disease, which has a high unmet need with more than 50% of patients potentially progressing to end-stage renal disease (ESRD).
Atlassian (TEAM) Stock: Why The Price Went Up Today

The stock price of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ: TEAM) increased by over 8% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ: TEAM) increased by over 8% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s results for the second-quarter fiscal year 2022.
Alibaba Group (BABA) Stock: $180 Price Target From Truist

The shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) have received a $180 price target from Truist. These are the details. The shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) have received a $180 price target from Truist. And Truist analyst Youssef Squali adjusted the price target on Alibaba from $200 while maintaining a “Buy” rating on the shares.
Alphabet Inc. (Google) Stock: $3,000 Price Target From Guggenheim

The shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) have received a $3,000 price target from Guggenheim. These are the details. The shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) have received a $3,000 price target from Guggenheim. And Guggenheim analyst Michael Morris adjusted the price target on Alphabet from $3,400 while maintaining a “Buy” rating on the shares.
Meta Platforms Stock (FB): Why The Price Went Up Today

The stock price of Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) increased by over 0.6% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) increased by over 0.6% pre-market today. Investors appear to be responding positively to a Wall Street Journal report that the company is in talks to sell off its cryptocurrency venture The Diem Association.
Seagate Stock (STX): Why The Price Went Up Today

The stock price of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: STX) increased by over 7% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: STX) increased by over 7% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s fiscal second-quarter 2022 financial results.
Merck Stock (MRK): Why The Price Went Up Today

The stock price of Merck (NYSE: MRK) increased by over 2.7% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Merck (NYSE: MRK) increased by over 2.7% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Merck — known as MSD outside the United States and Canada — announcing that the European Commission has approved KEYTRUDA, Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, as monotherapy for the adjuvant treatment of adults with renal cell carcinoma (RCC) at increased risk of recurrence following nephrectomy, or following nephrectomy and resection of metastatic lesions.
Applied Materials Stock (AMAT): Why The Price Went Down Today

The stock price of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) fell by 4.01% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) fell by 4.01% today. There are no company-specific reports or filings that appear to be driving the stock price down so it appears there are external factors at play.
Intel Stock (INTC): Why The Price Went Down Today

The stock price of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) fell over 6% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) fell over 6% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding negatively to the company’s fourth-quarter results. Even though the company delivered...
Aridis Pharmaceuticals Stock (ARDS): Why The Price Surged Up Today

The stock price of Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDS) increased by over 30% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDS) – a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel anti-infective therapies to treat life-threatening infections – increased by over 30% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Aridis Pharmaceuticals announcing that it received a grant award from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to evaluate the application of Aridis’ inhaled formulation technology to deliver cost-effective monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) against influenza and SARS-CoV2 to people in low- and middle-income countries.
Oshkosh (OSK) Stock: $130 Price Target From Stifel

The shares of Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK) have received a $130 price target from Stifel. These are the details. The shares of Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK) have received a $130 price target from Stifel. Stifel analyst Stanley Elliott reiterated a “Buy” rating on the shares. Elliott adjusted the price target...
Imperial Petroleum (IMPP) Stock: Why The Price Went Up Today

The stock price of Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ: IMPP) increased by over 50% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Greece-based Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ: IMPP) – a ship-owning company providing petroleum products and crude oil seaborne transportation services – increased by over 50% pre-market today. There are no company-specific reports that appear to be driving up the stock price.
