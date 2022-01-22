ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

1 of 3 suspects in Wausau child assault sentenced to prison

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BMDar_0dsucakM00
Dennis C. Moua, 30, of Wausau. Feb. 12, 2021: Second-degree sexual assault of a child, child enticement-sexual contact, bail jumping

One of three people accused of repeatedly assaulting a 15-year-old girl who had run away from a foster home was sentenced this week to 10 years in prison.

Jurors deliberated for just over two hours in the two-day trial of 31-year-old Dennis Moua before finding him guilty of second-degree sexual assault as party to a crime, child enticement and bail jumping. He was convicted in September and sentenced Jan. 18 in Marathon County Circuit Court.

Two other suspects are facing charges in the case. Ger “Ace” Yang, 37, faces the most serious charges: trafficking a child, enticing a child for prostitution and second-degree sexual assault of a child. Police say Yang paid the girl $60 for sex and later participated in a group assault of the girl.

Also charged is Jacob Allen Fong Lo, 18, who faces two counts of child enticement and two counts of sexual intercourse with a child age 15 or younger.

Neither co-defendant testified, and their cases have not yet concluded. Police say the alleged group assaults happened at Moua’s apartment during a party with about 20 people present.

During a sentencing hearing this week, Circuit Judge LaMont Jacobson also ordered Moua to spend an additional 10 years on extended supervision following his eventual release from prison. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Attorneys for Moua indicated they may pursue a potential appeal in the case, but none has so far been filed.

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Wausau man, UW critic, arrested outside city attorney’s office after disturbance

A 41-year-old Wausau man is facing criminal charges after an apparent altercation with staff at City Hall led to his arrest this week. Jeffrey S. Decker, who has several open cases in Marathon County Circuit Court, appeared Friday, Jan. 28 to face charges of disorderly conduct and resisting an officer in connection with the incident at City Hall. During an initial appearance, Circuit Judge Scott Corbett ordered Decker held on a $1,000 cash bond, which covers all open cases.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

No charges for officer who shot armed man in Lincoln County

No criminal charges will be filed against a Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot a man in December, according to a Wisconsin Department of Justice release. Police said John Z. A. Moua was armed with a knife when deputies responded to a call on Dec. 10 at a residence on Shady Lane Avenue in Pine River Township. The 911 call came in at about 6:30 a.m. that day.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

JUST IN: 1 in custody after shooting on Wausau’s southwest side

One person is seriously injured after he was shot Friday at a home on Wausau’s southwest side, according to a Wausau Police Department release. Officers were dispatched at about 1:40 p.m. on Jan. 28 to the area of Emter Street and Myron Street for a report of a shooting. Police say the alleged victim, a 38-year-old man, was shot at a home in the 200 block of Myron Street before walking to a second home in the 14oo block of Emter Street to ask for help.
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Marathon County, WI
Wausau, WI
Crime & Safety
Marathon County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Wausau, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WausauPilot

Trial averted for suspect in Wausau drive-by shooting

A trial set to begin Monday for the 37-year-old Wausau woman charged in connection with a July 2019 drive-by shooting was averted last week after a plea agreement was reached in the case. Amanda Lewis faced two counts of attempted first-degree homicide as party to a crime, maintaining a drug...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

1 dead in Antigo fire, investigation underway

Investigators are working to pinpoint the cause of a fire at an Antigo home that left one person dead. Crews were called at about 5 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 200 block of South Virginia Street in Antigo for a report of heavy smoke. Flames were visible when firefighters arrived on the scene.
ANTIGO, WI
WausauPilot

Police seek tips in Wood County shooting

Police in Wood County are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a Jan. 15 shooting that left one woman injured. No information was released to the public about the shooting until this week, when a press release was issued. Police now say a 19-year-old woman was shot in the arm with a small caliber weapon when someone fired at her home from the roadway on Nessa Lane. The shooting is being investigated as a random act.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Prostitution#Sentencing#Prison#Attorneys#Circuit
WausauPilot

Lincoln County Sheriff’s log, Jan. 24, 2022

A 28 year old Neenah WI man and a 30 year old Denmark WI woman were arrested on multiple charges Monday morning after deputies responded to a vehicle in the ditch on Brandenburg Av in the Town of Scott. The charges for the male include misappropriate ID information to avoid penalty, probation violation and take and drive motor vehicle without owner’s consent, and the woman was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and take and drive vehicle without owner’s consent 2 counts.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

1 dead in Marshfield fire

One person died Monday after a fire at a trailer park in Marshfield, officials said. Crews were called just after 3 p.m. Monday to a report of smoke coming from a trailer at 3401 Frey Court. When crews arrived, thick black smoke was pouring from the structure, hampering firefighters’ ability to check for an occupant inside.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

6 dead at Milwaukee home; homicide investigation underway

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The six people found dead in a Milwaukee home apparently had been shot, police said Monday. The victims had injuries that are suspected to have been caused by gunfire, Milwaukee Police Sgt. Efrain Cornejo said in an email to The Associated Press. The police department continues to seek “unknown suspects,” he said.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy