1 of 3 suspects in Wausau child assault sentenced to prison

Dennis C. Moua, 30, of Wausau. Feb. 12, 2021: Second-degree sexual assault of a child, child enticement-sexual contact, bail jumping

One of three people accused of repeatedly assaulting a 15-year-old girl who had run away from a foster home was sentenced this week to 10 years in prison.

Jurors deliberated for just over two hours in the two-day trial of 31-year-old Dennis Moua before finding him guilty of second-degree sexual assault as party to a crime, child enticement and bail jumping. He was convicted in September and sentenced Jan. 18 in Marathon County Circuit Court.

Two other suspects are facing charges in the case. Ger “Ace” Yang, 37, faces the most serious charges: trafficking a child, enticing a child for prostitution and second-degree sexual assault of a child. Police say Yang paid the girl $60 for sex and later participated in a group assault of the girl.

Also charged is Jacob Allen Fong Lo, 18, who faces two counts of child enticement and two counts of sexual intercourse with a child age 15 or younger.

Neither co-defendant testified, and their cases have not yet concluded. Police say the alleged group assaults happened at Moua’s apartment during a party with about 20 people present.

During a sentencing hearing this week, Circuit Judge LaMont Jacobson also ordered Moua to spend an additional 10 years on extended supervision following his eventual release from prison. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Attorneys for Moua indicated they may pursue a potential appeal in the case, but none has so far been filed.