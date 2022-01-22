Three dogs, two cats killed in Racine County house fire
The Racine County Sheriff's Office said an investigation is underway after a house fire destroyed a home and left several animals dead Friday afternoon.
The fire happened in the 21000 block of Ratzka Lane in the Town of Norway around 1:34 p.m. Friday. When deputies arrived, they found heavy smoke and visible flames coming from the northeast corner of the home.
Officials say the house became fully engulfed and was a complete loss.
No one was home at the time of the fire, but three dogs and two cats were killed. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
