ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Velodyne Lidar Stock (VLDR): $4.50 Price Target From Citi

pulse2.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shares of Velodyne Lidar Inc (NASDAQ: VLDR) have received a $4.50 price target from Citi. These are the details. The shares of Velodyne Lidar Inc (NASDAQ:...

pulse2.com

Comments / 0

Related
pulse2.com

ChargePoint Stock (CHPT): Why The Price Went Up Today

The stock price of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) increased by 10.48% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) increased by 10.48% today. Investors are responding positively to a bullish research report. JPMorgan analyst Bill Peterson upgraded ChargePoint from a “Neutral” to...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT) Stock: Why The Price Went Up Today

The stock price of Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CALT) increased by 5% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CALT) increased by 5% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Calliditas Therapeutics announcing the commercial availability and initial sales of TARPEYO (budesonide), the first and only FDA approved treatment for IgA nephropathy, indicated for the reduction of proteinuria in adults with primary IgA nephropathy (IgAN) at risk of rapid disease progression, generally considered a urine protein-to-creatinine ratio (UPCR) ≥1.5g/g. IgAN is a rare, progressive autoimmune disease, which has a high unmet need with more than 50% of patients potentially progressing to end-stage renal disease (ESRD).
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Johnson & Johnson Stock (JNJ): Why The Price Went Up Today

The stock price of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) increased slightly today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) increased slightly today. Societe Generale analyst Florent Cespedes increased the price target on Johnson & Johnson to $177 from $173. And Cespedes is maintaining a “Hold” rating on the shares.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Laboratory Corp (LH) Stock: Why The Price Went Down Today

The stock price of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) fell by over 1.5% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) fell by over 1.5% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding negatively to a bearish research report.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vldr#Citi#Velodyne Lidar Stock#Velodyne Lidar Inc Lrb
pulse2.com

Atlassian (TEAM) Stock: Why The Price Went Up Today

The stock price of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ: TEAM) increased by over 8% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ: TEAM) increased by over 8% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s results for the second-quarter fiscal year 2022.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Juniper Networks (JNPR) Stock: Why The Price Went Up Today

The stock price of Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR) increased by over 3% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR) increased by over 3% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s preliminary financial results for the 3 months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and provided its outlook for the three months ending March 31, 2022.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Teradyne (TER) Stock: $150 Price Target From Susquehanna

The shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) have received a $150 price target from Susquehanna. These are the details. The shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) have received a $150 price target from Susquehanna. And Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini adjusted the price target on Teradyne from $165.00) while maintaining a “Positive” rating on the shares.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Iovanace Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Stock: $25 Price Target From Stifel

The shares of Iovanace Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: IOVA) have received a $25 price target from Stifel. These are the details. The shares of Iovanace Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: IOVA) have received a $25 price target from Stifel. And Stifel analyst Benjamin Burnett upgraded Iovanace Biotherapeutics from a “Buy” rating to a “Hold” rating while increasing the price target from $23.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
pulse2.com

Meta Platforms Stock (FB): Why The Price Went Up Today

The stock price of Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) increased by over 0.6% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) increased by over 0.6% pre-market today. Investors appear to be responding positively to a Wall Street Journal report that the company is in talks to sell off its cryptocurrency venture The Diem Association.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

KLA Stock (KLAC): Why The Price Went Down Today

The stock price of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) fell by 4.94% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) fell by 4.94% today. Investors appear to be responding negatively to the guidance listed in the company’s second-quarter results. For the quarter, the company...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Lam Research Stock (LRCX): Why The Price Went Down Today

The stock price of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) fell by over 2.5% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) fell by over 2.5% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to the company’s financial results for the quarter ended December 26, 2021.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Intel Stock (INTC): Why The Price Went Down Today

The stock price of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) fell over 6% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) fell over 6% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding negatively to the company’s fourth-quarter results. Even though the company delivered...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Seagate Stock (STX): Why The Price Went Up Today

The stock price of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: STX) increased by over 7% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: STX) increased by over 7% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s fiscal second-quarter 2022 financial results.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Merck Stock (MRK): Why The Price Went Up Today

The stock price of Merck (NYSE: MRK) increased by over 2.7% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Merck (NYSE: MRK) increased by over 2.7% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Merck — known as MSD outside the United States and Canada — announcing that the European Commission has approved KEYTRUDA, Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, as monotherapy for the adjuvant treatment of adults with renal cell carcinoma (RCC) at increased risk of recurrence following nephrectomy, or following nephrectomy and resection of metastatic lesions.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Tractor Supply Stock (TSCO): Why The Price Went Up Today

The stock price of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) increased by over 1.7% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) increased by over 1.7% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s financial results for their fourth-quarter results.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Imperial Petroleum (IMPP) Stock: Why The Price Went Up Today

The stock price of Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ: IMPP) increased by over 50% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Greece-based Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ: IMPP) – a ship-owning company providing petroleum products and crude oil seaborne transportation services – increased by over 50% pre-market today. There are no company-specific reports that appear to be driving up the stock price.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Oshkosh (OSK) Stock: $130 Price Target From Stifel

The shares of Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK) have received a $130 price target from Stifel. These are the details. The shares of Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK) have received a $130 price target from Stifel. Stifel analyst Stanley Elliott reiterated a “Buy” rating on the shares. Elliott adjusted the price target...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock rises Wednesday, outperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) advanced 2.07% to $937.41 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.02% to 13,542.12 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.38% to 34,168.09. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Tesla Inc. closed $306.08 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy