ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Former SpaceX colleagues join forces to build autonomous freight train cars, which aim to boost efficiency and ease supply-chain pressures

By Zahra Tayeb
Business Insider
Business Insider
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m48Ma_0dsucJw700
Freight train hauls shipping containers.

jopstock/Getty

  • Former SpaceX engineers are building self-driving, electric freight train cars, CNBC reported .
  • The LA-based startup, Parallel Systems, raised $50 million in a Series A funding round.
  • The system is made up of autonomous, electric rail cars that work to transport shipping containers.

Three former SpaceX engineers are teaming up to build autonomous and battery-electric freight train cars.

CNBC and other outlets reported on the news.

The trio consists of CEO Matt Soule and co-founders Ben Stabler and John Howard. They have named their new Los Angeles-based startup Parallel Systems and it has raised $50 million in a Series A funding round, according to Fast Company .

In an interview with CNBC, Soule highlighted the energy efficiency of freight trains in comparison with trucks. He told the outlet that rail does have "operational and economic limits," because of "the way that it is architected." But, he added, "if you can break through those barriers and allow rail to serve more of these markets — that's the opportunity."

In an interview with Design Boom , Soule said: "Our business model is to give railroads the tools to convert some of the $700 billion US trucking industry to rail. The parallel system can also help alleviate the supply chain crisis by enabling low cost and regular movement of freight in and out of ports."

The system is made up of self-driving electric rail cars, which work in pairs to transport standard shipping containers, according to the company's website .

Each unit can also join up with others or split off to their destination alone, which offers a key advantage in reducing waiting times that are linked to loading long freight trains, per Design Boom.

Parallel Systems isn't the only company recently created by former SpaceX engineers. Benson Tsai, who worked at Elon Musk's company for five years, said in an interview with Insider that he launched a pizza-making robot startup , Stellar Pizza, with two former colleagues.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 2

Related
theloadstar.com

Geodis air freight tie-up with Air Asia X will ease pressure on supply chains

Geodis has expanded its Asia Pacific airfreight network via a partnership with Malaysia’s Air Asia X, following surging volumes and a continued lack of bellyhold capacity across the region. Based out of a new hub in Kuala Lumpur, the forwarder said it had introduced three new flight routes to...
INDUSTRY
GovExec.com

Digital Supply Chain: Improving Efficiency, Security and Visibility for the Public Sector

Effectively setting up and managing supply chains is crucial for any public sector agency serving the public. And whether defending the nation or serving constituents, government leaders simply can’t allow missing parts or compromised software to jeopardize their mission. But as vital as supply chain management might be, it’s...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
bodyshopbusiness.com

Supply Chain Issues Expected to Ease by End of 2022

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) has released its “SEMA Future Trends – January 2022” report. The in-depth report, conducted by the SEMA Market Research Team, provides valuable insight and information to help the specialty-equipment industry make vital decisions and plan for the future. The SEMA Future...
BUSINESS
northernstar.info

Cost of cars increase due to supply chain issues

DeKALB — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, prices of new and used cars have drastically increased due to the disruption of the global supply chain and key internal pieces of vehicles becoming harder to come by. The cost of a used car in December was 37.29% higher...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Rail Cars#Freight Train#Jopstock#Cnbc#La#Parallel Systems#Fast Company#Design Boom
NBC Miami

Three Former SpaceX Engineers Are Designing Self-Powered Electric Freight Train Cars

Matt Soule, the co-founder and CEO of Parallel Systems, worked at SpaceX for 13 years and left in July 2019. Moving freight by rail takes far less energy than moving the same freight by long haul truck. Also, the autonomous rail car pods open up the possibility for micro-terminals, which have potential to make railroad transportation more targeted in delivery goods.
TRAFFIC
AOL Corp

LA freight train looting 'out of control' as thieves worsen supply chain bottlenecks

The scene in Southern California resembles a disaster movie — only it's not. Thousands of boxes littering Union Pacific (UNP) train tracks in downtown Los Angeles attest to a wave of rail thefts that have taken place in recent months — worsening supply chain bottlenecks and creating endless delays for consumers and merchants that likely cost millions, if not more.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Ocean Freight Bottlenecks, Increased Regulations Pose as Top Supply Chain Risks for 2022

Ocean freight bottlenecks, changing workplace and increased regulations rank as some of the Top 5 supply chain risks for 2022, according to Everstream Analytics. “Pandemic shortages have revealed the global supply chain’s fragile interdependence, pushing companies in every industry toward comprehensive risk assessments and flexible response plans,“ says Julie Gerdeman, CEO, Everstream Analytics. “We developed the Everstream 2022 Risk Report to provide advice and commentary on where to double down on risk mitigation efforts to keep supply chains stable.”
INDUSTRY
WWD

Fabindia Sets IPO to Help Boost Supply Chain

Click here to read the full article. NEW DELHI — Setting a route that only a limited number of Indian fashion and lifestyle retailers have taken, Fabindia has filed its papers for an initial public offering. The retailer has more than 300 stores in India and more than a dozen internationally. Fabindia plans to use the funds raised to boost its supply chain.More from WWDAsian Stars Rain, Zhang Ziyi Celebrate Nirav Modi's New Flagship StoreDunhill Men's Fall 2022Roberto Cavalli Men's Fall 2022 In its filing, Fabindia also emphasized its work in “enabling and uplifting” those associated with company and making a “long...
BUSINESS
KOMU

Missouri Supply Chain Task Force addresses business shortages and supply challenges

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Supply Chain Task Force met for the first time Thursday morning to find solutions to supply challenges that businesses are facing. The United States is currently in a historic supply chain shortage. The task force heard four presentations during Thursday's meeting: draft freight multimodal network, workforce in crisis, crisis response and emergency response. For businesses across the state, top challenges they face right now are supply chain and staffing shortages.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Business Insider

Business Insider

374K+
Followers
24K+
Post
188M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy