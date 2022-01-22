ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, GA

Dublin VA begins construction on new outpatient clinic

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 6 days ago
DUBLIN — The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center recently began clearing ground for a new $16 million outpatient clinic on its main campus here.

The 30,000 square-foot building will include new and enhanced space for existing primary care clinics as well as provide a new home for the medical center’s rapidly expanding Women’s Health Clinic.

According to VA project manager Carl Fountain, the new construction is occurring in phases.

“First we had to clear the existing structures, and now the area is being prepared,” Fountain said. “After that, we’re looking forward to seeing steady progression.”

The Dublin VA provides care to approximately 39,000 veterans over 49 counties in middle and south Georgia. New Medical Center Director Manuel Davila said he is excited about what the new construction will mean for veterans’ care.

“This project will relocate our Blue Team, Green Team, and our Women’s Health Clinics under one roof which will enhance access for our veterans and their families,” Davila said. “At the VA, we are committed to providing high reliability care to our veterans, and this new structure is going to go a long way toward helping us do that even better.”

Davila noted that the new building will free up space for renovation of existing service locations, allow for consolidation of some services, and add 100 new parking spaces, all of which will enable the medical center to better serve outpatient veterans.

Completion of construction is expected in summer of 2023.

