The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Saturday, and if the total is any indication, we could be looking at a shootout. The over/under as of Friday afternoon is set at 54.5 and climbing, which is unsurprising given the two explosive offenses and question marks on both defensive units. The Chiefs had the NFL’s best offense, at least by yards per play, and Cincinnati ranked eighth in the league, a fraction behind a Buffalo team that gave the Chiefs all it had in an overtime shootout a week ago.

NFL ・ 16 HOURS AGO