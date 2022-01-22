ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

March for Life protesters expect the end of Roe v. Wade

By Jessica Barreto, Action News Jax, Allison Matthews
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eUPec_0dsubLfM00
(Jose Luis Magana)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Pro-life protesters met outside the Duval County Courthouse Saturday to protest the anniversary of Roe v. Wade for what they believe will be the last time.

Sunday marks 49 years since the landmark Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade, which protects a woman’s right to an abortion.

Pro-life supporters across the country marched ahead of the anniversary, and protesters in Jacksonville have been doing this every year since the ruling.

However, now they believe this could be their last time. The pro-life protesters, who were at the Duval County Courthouse Saturday, believe the U.S. Supreme Court will reverse the decision in Roe v. Wade.

That would mean states would be free to implement abortion restrictions of their choosing, and Florida Republican lawmakers are wasting little time.

The Supreme Court is now a conservative supermajority, and this summer, it’s expected to rule on the constitutionality of Mississippi’s abortion ban, which prevents an abortion after 15 weeks. Florida lawmakers have already proposed an identical bill here in the Sunshine State, and it’s passed one House committee so far.

On Friday, we saw pro-life protesters circling the courthouse, and among them was Andrew Shirvell with the Florida Voice for the Unborn.

“We are very hopeful that this is the last time that we’re going to be marching before Roe v Wade is finally overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court,” said executive director Shirvell. “It’s frankly long overdue.”

If the 15-week abortion ban is passed here in Florida, doctors that help facilitate an abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy could face up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

The only exceptions where an abortion could be carried out after 15 weeks in the bill are situations where a mother could be seriously injured or killed by carrying the pregnancy to term, and if the fetus is non-viable. There are no exceptions for cases of rape and incest.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Bill targeting election lies mulled by Washington lawmakers

OLYMPIA, Wash. — (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday urged state lawmakers to approve a bill that would make it a crime for elected officials or candidates to knowingly lie about election outcomes if those claims result in violence. Inslee, a Democrat, said that the measure “confronts an unrelenting threat that is a clear and present danger in our society.”
WASHINGTON STATE
Action News Jax

Omicron drives US deaths higher than in fall's delta wave

Omicron, the highly contagious coronavirus variant sweeping across the country, is driving the daily American death toll higher than during last fall's delta wave, with deaths likely to keep rising for days or even weeks. The seven-day rolling average for daily new COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. has been climbing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Duval County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Society
Duval County, FL
Society
County
Duval County, FL
State
Mississippi State
Jacksonville, FL
Society
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Action News Jax

In blow to telecoms, California's net neutrality law upheld

A federal appeals court has upheld California's net neutrality law, rejecting an attempt by telecommunications industry groups to prevent the state from enforcing it. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a previous ruling, which means the status quo stays and the state can continue to enforce the law. This means California can continue its ban on internet providers slowing down or blocking access to websites and applications that don’t pay for premium service.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Action News Jax

Jacksonville survivor helping JSO recruits scope out people possibly being trafficked

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In honor of Human Trafficking Prevention Month, a Jacksonville native is sharing her story. “We were just three young girls, walking in our neighborhood on our way home,” Nicole McCall said. “This car pulled over and put us in the car with them. We didn’t know that we would be held captive for over a month, drugged and raped.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#March For Life#Abortion#Protest#The U S Supreme Court#Republican#The Supreme Court#House#Cox
Action News Jax

Jury selection starts in lone trial over Breonna Taylor raid

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (AP) — The only criminal trial to arise from the botched police raid that left Breonna Taylor dead began on Friday, as hundreds of potential jurors gathered at a Kentucky courthouse in what activists see as a chance for some measure of justice. Individual questioning of jurors is scheduled to start next week.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
83K+
Followers
84K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy