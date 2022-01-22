March for Life protesters expect the end of Roe v. Wade

(Jose Luis Magana)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Pro-life protesters met outside the Duval County Courthouse Saturday to protest the anniversary of Roe v. Wade for what they believe will be the last time.

Sunday marks 49 years since the landmark Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade, which protects a woman’s right to an abortion.

Pro-life supporters across the country marched ahead of the anniversary, and protesters in Jacksonville have been doing this every year since the ruling.

However, now they believe this could be their last time. The pro-life protesters, who were at the Duval County Courthouse Saturday, believe the U.S. Supreme Court will reverse the decision in Roe v. Wade.

That would mean states would be free to implement abortion restrictions of their choosing, and Florida Republican lawmakers are wasting little time.

The Supreme Court is now a conservative supermajority, and this summer, it’s expected to rule on the constitutionality of Mississippi’s abortion ban, which prevents an abortion after 15 weeks. Florida lawmakers have already proposed an identical bill here in the Sunshine State, and it’s passed one House committee so far.

On Friday, we saw pro-life protesters circling the courthouse, and among them was Andrew Shirvell with the Florida Voice for the Unborn.

“We are very hopeful that this is the last time that we’re going to be marching before Roe v Wade is finally overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court,” said executive director Shirvell. “It’s frankly long overdue.”

If the 15-week abortion ban is passed here in Florida, doctors that help facilitate an abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy could face up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

The only exceptions where an abortion could be carried out after 15 weeks in the bill are situations where a mother could be seriously injured or killed by carrying the pregnancy to term, and if the fetus is non-viable. There are no exceptions for cases of rape and incest.

