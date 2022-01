The world of NFTs is a complex one, especially when you’re just starting out. You need to know many things even before you start buying or selling. If you want to buy NFTs, things are pretty straightforward. Once you have the right platform and cryptocurrency, you’re pretty much good to go. If you want to publish an NFT, on the other hand, things are a bit more complicated. You might need to invest some money before you make money, for starters. Plus, you need to use the right wallet and platform to get things going.

