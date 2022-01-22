ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Very popular name will NOT be Washington’s new mascot

By Ian Price
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Football Team is explaining why an...

The Washington Football Team has entered it’s last week as the team prepares for a full rebrand that includes a new name, logo, and uniforms. They set their big reveal for next Wednesday 2/2/22 and the world will officially find out the 2 year old secret on the Today show. This represents a fresh start for a franchise that has been wallowing in mediocrity since current owner Dan Snyder bought the team in 1999. The team’s name, and its owner, have been associated with controversy for decades, but only one of them gets a permanent replacement next week.
