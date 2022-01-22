Kentucky State Police Conducts Murder Investigation

Kentucky State Police investigate Murder Getty Images

Kentucky State Police was requested to investigate the stabbing of a man in Butler County. Troopers responded to the scene located on Gilstrap Road in Morgantown.

Preliminary investigation indicates Trenton M. Howard (32) of Morgantown, was stabbed in the residence located at 2142 Gilstrap Road. Trenton Howard was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Butler County Coroner.

As a result of the investigation including interviews conducted and statements of individuals present during the incident, Tiffany Swift (25) of Cromwell, was arrested and charged with one count of Murder.

The investigation continues and is being led by Kentucky State Police Detectives.