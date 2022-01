Last time I drove a classic Mini Cooper, it was late in the summer of 2019, during Monterey Car Week, and it’s still one of my favorite drivers of all time; through Big Sur and across the Bixby Creek Bridge in a ’65 Mini Cooper S. Ironically, the Mini I drove, which is one of my all time favorite cars I’ve ever driven, had partaken in the Monte Carlo Rally back in its day. Which is why this new video from Cars.co.za stood out to me, as it shows off a passionate Mini owner who built her very own dream car — a Monte Carlo Rally Mini.

