1 Person Dies In Hit-And-Run Accident

Tulsa police said a person is dead following a hit-and-run Saturday morning.

The hit-and-run was reported before 7 a.m. near East Admiral Place and North Yale Avenue.

Witnesses told police that the driver of a dark blue Toyota struck and killed a 32-year-old man.

Authorities said they are looking for the blue Toyota, but they don't have any other clear descriptions at this time. They also believe that the area where the man was hit was not well lit and that the driver would have had very little warning to anybody crossing the road.

TPD said the driver would likely not face any charges related to the collision, except for the possibility of a hit-and-run charge.

This is a developing story.