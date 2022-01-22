ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

1 Person Dies In Hit-And-Run Accident

By News On 6
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g7D7V_0dsuZbac00

Tulsa police said a person is dead following a hit-and-run Saturday morning.

The hit-and-run was reported before 7 a.m. near East Admiral Place and North Yale Avenue.

Witnesses told police that the driver of a dark blue Toyota struck and killed a 32-year-old man.

Authorities said they are looking for the blue Toyota, but they don't have any other clear descriptions at this time. They also believe that the area where the man was hit was not well lit and that the driver would have had very little warning to anybody crossing the road.

TPD said the driver would likely not face any charges related to the collision, except for the possibility of a hit-and-run charge.

This is a developing story.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Man Escapes Early Morning House Fire

A man and his dog are safe after escaping an early morning house fire on Friday. Officials say the fire broke out at a home near Pine and Harvard around 2:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found heavy smoke in the attic. According to firefighters, the man was...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

$200K Stolen Mustang Found Near Mounds

A stolen $200,000 1967 Shelby Mustang GT has been found. The rare classic car was stolen from a warehouse near downtown Tulsa three weeks ago. On January 28, Tulsa Police found the car in a rural part of Okmulgee County. Tulsa Police auto theft investigators said they received dozens of...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Car Runs Off Road Into Polecat Creek

A person drove a car into the Polecat Creek north of the Creek Turnpike along Highway 75. EMSA could be seen taking a person away on a stretcher after the incident. Osage SkyNews 6 captured the moment first responders pulled the car out of Polecat Creek. The incident happened around...
CREEK COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Accidents
City
Yale, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Officer Injured In Stillwater Police Pursuit

Stillwater police officers arrested one man after a chase that resulted in 11 different crashes throughout the city. Lt. Kyle Bruce said Carlos Lopez fled from police during a traffic stop around 12:30 pm Wednesday. The officer stopped Lopez after he was seen leaving a known drug house in Stillwater.
STILLWATER, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale University#Traffic Accident#Tpd
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

2nd Person Arrested For Shooting At Tulsa AirBnB

A second person has been arrested in connection to a weekend shooting at a home being used as an AirBnb says Tulsa Police. Officers arrested Chazen Rogers Monday night for his role in the incident that ended with a man being shot. Tulsa Police Officer Andre Baul said the home was being rented as an AirBnB and many people were at the home on January 22. Investigators say several dozen shots were fired and they recovered four guns. Officer Baul said those gunshots went through a man’s windshield and into his car. He was grazed in the head by a bullet but will be okay.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Police Investigate AirBnB Shooting

People in a Tulsa neighborhood said they had a scary weekend after a party at a rented house ended in several shots being fired. Tulsa police think dozens of shots were fired. One bullet even hit an innocent man driving by. A 16-year-old has been arrested. You can see bullets...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

2 Arrested In Rogers County, Accused Of Mail Theft

Rogers County deputies arrested two people near Inola over the weekend, accused of stealing people's mail for weeks. The sheriff's office says so far they've identified 23 victims from Rogers, Mayes, and Tulsa Counties, but believe there are many more. Deputies arrested Jason Sitsler and Teresa Gillum on Saturday after several people called about people in a white truck driving around, stealing mail, in the middle of the day, something that’s been going on for weeks.
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
372K+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy