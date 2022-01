One of my friends and fellow-ministers does additional work at times in a school system as a substitute teacher. He recently told how he was called in to serve in that capacity on the 100th day of the school year. The students and teachers were marking that milestone by dressing up as old people. From the types of clothes they wore to making their hair look gray, they attempted to put on the appearance of being a hundred years old. As my friend walked down the hallway that day, he encountered a student who cordially greeted him. Then the young elementary-aged student, observing the teacher’s naturally graying hair and beard, spontaneously added the comment, “Mr. , you didn’t have to dress up today, did you? You’re already old.” My friend took this statement good-naturedly and says he even considered it something of a compliment.

