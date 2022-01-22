ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

2023 quarterback Christopher Vizzina set for Tennessee visit

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dfpqa_0dsuZRiE00

Second-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and his staff continue to recruit future Vols.

2023 quarterback prospect Christopher Vizzina is set to visit Tennessee Saturday.

“Tennessee today,” Vizzina said on Twitter Saturday.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound quarterback is from Briarwood Christian School in Birmingham, Alabama.

Tennessee offered Vizzina on Oct. 13, 2021. He has Southeastern Conference offers from the Vols, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt.

