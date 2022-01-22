ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wind Advisory issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-22 05:16:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-22 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwest Howard, Northwest Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 21:10:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Northwest Howard; Northwest Montgomery WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central Maryland, northern and northwest Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Campbell, Claiborne, Morgan, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-29 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Campbell; Claiborne; Morgan; Scott WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of a dusting up to two inches. * WHERE...Scott TN, Campbell, Morgan and Claiborne Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Besides the snow, wind chills will drop to near zero by late Friday night and early Saturday morning.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 01:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-29 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves. Target Area: Coffee; Dale; Geneva; Henry; Houston WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EST /1 AM CST/ TO 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Minimum wind chills ranging from 10 to 20 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and southwest Georgia and the Big Bend and Panhandle of Florida. * WHEN...From 2 AM EST /1 AM CST/ to 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 21:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 04:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cherokee; Clay Light Snow and Frigid Temperatures Tonight Light snow will be possible this evening through tonight across the higher elevations of southwest North Carolina. A dusting to one inch of snow will be possible. This light snow, combined with the very cold temperatures, will result in some untreated and secondary roads becoming snow and ice covered. Even minimal snow accumulation can cause slick and hazardous road conditions. Use caution if traveling. In addition, very cold temperatures and brisk northwest winds will result in frigid wind chills late tonight and Saturday morning near zero to five below zero. Higher elevations may have wind chills approaching ten below zero. Limit exposure to the cold, dress in layers suitable for the cold weather if you must be outdoors, cover any exposed skin, and ensure animals and pets have warm shelter from the extreme cold.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC
State
Alaska State
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Botetourt, Carroll, Floyd, Montgomery, Pulaski, Roanoke by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 18:58:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities...and use caution while driving. Please report snow, sleet or ice accumulations via email at rnk.skywarn@noaa.gov or by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...866...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Botetourt; Carroll; Floyd; Montgomery; Pulaski; Roanoke; Rockbridge WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with localized amounts of 3 to 5 inches possible along the highest ridges above 3500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Wind chill values will drop to 5 degrees or lower Saturday morning. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Virginia, northwest North Carolina and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...From noon today to 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. The cold wind chills as low as 5 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brantley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 19:49:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-30 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brantley The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Satilla River At Atkinson affecting Brantley County. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Satilla River At Atkinson. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Warners Landing, Louis Landing and secondary roads around KOA campgrounds begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM EST Friday the stage was 13.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:45 PM EST Friday was 13.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow evening and continue falling to 12.5 feet Monday evening. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Air Stagnation Advisory issued for Cascade Foothills in Lane County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 10:32:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-29 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. Target Area: Cascade Foothills in Lane County; Central Coast Range of Western Oregon; Central Columbia River Gorge; Central Willamette Valley; Coast Range of Northwest Oregon; Greater Portland Metro Area; Lower Columbia; Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills; South Willamette Valley; Upper Hood River Valley AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST SATURDAY BELOW 1500 FEET * WHAT...A period of stagnant air with light winds is expected below 1500 feet. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Washington and northwest Oregon. * WHEN...Until noon PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Air stagnation could result in the development and persistence of poor air quality.
BENTON COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 14:29:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-29 03:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hamilton Very Light Snow and Frigid Temperatures Tonight Light snow will be possible this evening through tonight. An isolated dusting of snow is possible with localized amounts up to one-half inch across higher elevation such as Signal Mountain, Lookout Mountain, Mowbray Mountain, and Flat Top Mountain. Lower elevations around Chattanooga are not forecast to receive measurable snow accumulation. Any light snow, combined with the very cold temperatures, may result in some untreated and secondary roads becoming snow and ice covered. Even minimal snow accumulation can cause slick and hazardous road conditions. Use caution if traveling. In addition, very cold temperatures and brisk northwest winds will result in frigid wind chills late tonight and Saturday morning between zero and 10 above zero. Higher elevations will see wind chill values between zero and five below zero. Limit exposure to the cold, dress in layers suitable for the cold weather if you must be outdoors, cover any exposed skin, and ensure animals and pets have warm shelter from the extreme cold.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 03:40:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-28 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are expected. * WHERE...Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country from Chicken south. * WHEN...Until 6 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Clarita Valley, Ventura County Coastal Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 16:10:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-29 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Clarita Valley; Ventura County Coastal Valleys; Ventura County Interior Valleys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley, Ventura County Interior Valleys and Ventura County Coastal Valleys. * WHEN...Until noon PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Major roadways that could be impacted by the gusty winds include Interstate 5, as well as Highways 14 and 126.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 01:38:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-28 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST /5 PM MST/ THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 30 mph overnight then increasing again later this morning with gusts 35 to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County- Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST /5 PM MST/ Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected from Cottonwood Basin southward to south of Davis Dam. Gusts are expected to be lower across Boulder Basin, Virgin Basin, the Overton Arm, and Temple Basin. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for St. Charles, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-29 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: St. Charles; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST SATURDAY FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected right along the coast and on elevated roadways. * WHERE...St. John The Baptist, St. Charles and Upper Jefferson Parishes. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 8 AM CST Saturday. For the Wind Advisory, until 4 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Grande Ronde Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 15:25:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-29 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Grande Ronde Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST SATURDAY FOR LADD AND PYLES CANYONS * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph for Ladd and Pyles Canyons. * WHERE...South end of the Grande Ronde Valley in or near the base of Ladd and Pyles Canyons. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. The strong winds will also cause difficulty driving for high profile vehicles.
UNION COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 03:40:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-28 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches, are expected. The heaviest snow will be southeast of Salcha. * WHERE...Deltana and Tanana Flats, including Delta Junction. * WHEN...Until 6 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Clarita Valley, Ventura County Coastal Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 16:10:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-29 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Clarita Valley; Ventura County Coastal Valleys; Ventura County Interior Valleys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley, Ventura County Interior Valleys and Ventura County Coastal Valleys. * WHEN...Until noon PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Major roadways that could be impacted by the gusty winds include Interstate 5, as well as Highways 14 and 126.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Orleans, Lower St. Bernard, Upper St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-29 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Orleans; Lower St. Bernard; Upper St. Bernard; Western Orleans WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected right along the coast and on elevated roadways and bridges. * WHERE...Upper St. Bernard, Lower St. Bernard, Western Orleans and Eastern Orleans Parishes. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-30 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 7 AM EST SUNDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 7 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet expected in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level expected in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Northern Outer Banks and Hatteras Island. Oceanside areas north of Cape Hatteras. Soundside areas south of Rodanthe. * WHEN...From 10 AM Saturday to 7 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes adjacent to the waterfront may experience shallow flooding. Minor ocean overwash possible along portions of NC 12 between Oregon Inlet and Buxton, especially during times of high tide. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Duck NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.0 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.8 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 2.8 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 28/04 PM 3.5 -0.2 0.9 2-3 None 29/05 AM 5.8 2.1 1.9 4-5 Minor 29/05 PM 5.6 1.9 2.8 6 Minor 30/06 AM 5.7 2.0 1.6 5-6 Minor 30/06 PM 3.8 0.1 0.8 3-4 None 31/06 AM 4.6 0.9 0.4 2 None Coast Guard Hatteras NC MLLW Categories - Minor 2.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 4.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 28/08 PM 0.8 -0.4 0.8 1-2 None 29/05 PM 3.0 1.8 2.4 3 Minor 30/05 AM 1.8 0.6 0.9 2 None 30/06 PM 1.0 -0.2 0.4 1 None 31/06 AM 1.4 0.2 0.4 1 None
DARE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 15:56:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-28 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley LAKE WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM PST /5 PM MST/ THIS AFTERNOON Winds will continue to diminish this afternoon, but still remain gusty at times into this evening. Continue to use caution on the lakes.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Clarita Valley, Ventura County Coastal Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 00:01:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-29 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Clarita Valley; Ventura County Coastal Valleys; Ventura County Interior Valleys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Interior Valleys, Ventura County Coastal Valleys and Santa Clarita Valley. * WHEN...Until noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Major roadways that could be impacted by the gusty winds include Interstate 5, as well as Highways 14 and 126.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bath, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Johnson, Lee, Menifee by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 03:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bath; Elliott; Estill; Fleming; Johnson; Lee; Menifee; Montgomery; Morgan; Powell; Rowan; Wolfe Snow Showers to Gradually Taper off Overnight An upper level disturbance crossing the area will lead to snow showers into the overnight hours. These are expected to decrease in coverage and intensity over the next few hours. The snow showers may be briefly intense, resulting in rapid changes in visibility and a quick coating of snow. However, new accumulations between 9 PM and 3 AM should generally be a half of an inch or less. If traveling, expect slick roads and longer travel times to reach your destination.
BATH COUNTY, KY

