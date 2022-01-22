Kentucky State Police Conducts Armed Robbery Investigation Getty Images

Kentucky State News

The Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post received a 911 call regarding an armed robbery at the Quick Stop in the Elkhorn City community of Pike County.

Kentucky State Police investigators responded to the area. The initial investigation indicated an unidentified male entered the business, brandished a firearm, and demanded money from the cashier. The male subject then fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He was last seen wearing a black ski mask, gray hooded sweatshirt, and sweatpants.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post at 606-433-7711 .

Detective Mark Branham is leading the investigation. He was assisted on scene by Kentucky State Police personnel.