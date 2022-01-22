Indiana State Police Investigating Missing Person

Shari Diaz, 53, La Porte, IN Indiana State Police

Investigators with the Indiana State Police Lafayette Post are attempting to locate a missing La Porte, woman.

Shari Diaz is a 53-year-old female who is 5’5”, 200 pounds, blonde hair, and blue eyes. Indiana State Police Investigators have been able to confirm that Diaz's last known location was Tippecanoe County on January 6, 2022.

If you have any information that may lead to the location of Shari Diaz, please contact Detective Rector or Detective Edwards at the Indiana State Police Lafayette post. The telephone number is 765-567-2125.