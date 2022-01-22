ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Online cooking classes are hot this time of year. Here are the best ones

By Allen Foster, BestReviews
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ajSrw_0dsuYybs00

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

With new post-holiday cooking toys and the pandemic still keeping people at home, you might be looking for ways to improve your cooking game. Many people also own state-of-the-art appliances but never use them to their fullest potential. An online cooking class can help you get the most out of your appliances and cooking-related gifts.

Benefits of learning to cook

Once you learn to cook, you will be in full control of your diet and your health. When you create the meals, you know every ingredient that is in the recipe. As you learn more, it equips you with the knowledge needed to tweak meals, so they are even better. Additionally, cooking at home can save you money .

Benefits of taking an online cooking class

Taking an online cooking class is one of the best ways to succeed. You can choose what you want to learn and work at your own pace, so there is no stress. However, the most important benefit is you will use your own appliances. You will not only learn how to cook but also how to get the most out of what you already own.

Find an online cooking class that suits your needs

There are so many cooking styles and techniques that it can be overwhelming for a beginner to choose a starting point. The best approach is to search for a course that targets your individual needs — you don’t have to learn everything at once. If you want to cook healthy meals that a child will love, for instance, look for a class that promises to teach these specific skills.

Besides style or technique, you must also consider your skill level and the appliances you own. If you are new to cooking and do not have many cooking tools, you need to find a class that addresses those limitations to meet where you are.

Best online cooking classes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EcVeN_0dsuYybs00

Essential Cooking Skills

This beginner course covers 17 essential techniques that every home chef needs to learn. The course includes 1.5 hours of on-demand video, and you get a certificate of competition when finished.

Sold by Udemy

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47DBPa_0dsuYybs00

Cooking for Busy Healthy People

This class teaches you how to build a balanced meal from ingredients found in your kitchen and your region. It is a beginner-level course from Stanford that has flexible deadlines. It takes approximately 12 hours to complete.

Sold by Coursera

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3518rz_0dsuYybs00

Sushi 101: Learn to Prepare Sushi and Miso Soup with Experts in Japan

Amazon’s live online experiences happen in real-time. They feature one-way video and two-way audio. This hourlong class teaches you the basics of Japanese cooking from a home kitchen in Tokyo.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fQaKK_0dsuYybs00

Cook-Along Kit: Snow Day Pancakes

This Cook-Along kit for kids arrives with a 12-step recipe guide, a snowflake pancake mold and a tree pancake mold. After your materials arrive, you can access the online class any time you like.

Sold by Raddish Kids

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QIvf7_0dsuYybs00

Cupid’s Whoopie Pies

This Sur La Table cooking class teaches you how to make red velvet whoopie pies with cream cheese filling just in time for Valentine’s Day. The event takes place on Feb. 13 at 4 p.m. ET via a password-protected Zoom session.

Sold by Sur La Table

Shop Now

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Real Reason Ranch Dressing Tastes Better In Restaurants

It's fair to say that ranch dressing has transcended its original purpose. We incorporate it (or its flavor) in everything from salads to macaroni and cheese. We dip our vegetables and chicken wings into it and even drizzle it on our pizza. The New York Times points out that ranch is the official American dressing.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japanese Cooking#Online Class#Toys#Art#Bestreviews
Mining Journal

Cooking class set for Wednesday

MARQUETTE — A cooking class organized by the Northern Center for Lifelong Learning is set for Wednesday afternoon. It will feature a mild curry vegetarian tomato potato soup, garlic ginger rice, and spinach raita with roasted chickpeas. Participants should bring an apron for an afternoon of cooking with the...
MARQUETTE, MI
TMZ.com

Save $180 Off This World-Class YogaWorks One-Year Subscription

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. 2022 can be the year you not only get into shape, but also the year you can improve your mental health with a rewarding yoga practice faster than you can say "downward dog" ... and you only have to pay $59 for this one-year YogaWorks On-Demand subscription.
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Arts
Place
Tokyo, JP
Republic

Dining with Diabetes classes online

Purdue Extension’s online presentation “Dining With Diabetes” will begin Wednesdays Jan. 26 and run through four two-hour sessions through Feb. 16 via Zoom with a three-month follow-up session May 11. People may attend either the 10 a.m. to noon sessions or ones scheduled from 6 to 8...
RECIPES
wvgazettemail.com

One Month at a Time: Struggles with The Whole 30 -- and cooking

The clerk at Healthy Life Market was young and maybe a little new on the job. “Can I help you?” he asked and I launched into an explanation about The Whole 30. I told him I’d come to his store because I was looking for some of the weirder types of flour. These were things my local grocery store didn’t usually carry, like almond or coconut flour.
RECIPES
countylinemagazine.com

Warm & Hearty Favorites: Virtual Cooking Class

Stay toasty with a rich and hearty meal from Home Chef Angie! Embrace the season by cooking up something to give you the energy and nourishment for the cold-weather season. For this cooking class, you'll be making Ham & Corn Chowder and Garlic Parmesan Monkey Bread. Click HERE to visit the registration website to shop ahead for ingredients.
FOOD & DRINKS
feastmagazine.com

Virtual Cooking Class with Schnucks: Sat., Feb. 19

Schnucks Cooking Class: Vietnamese-Inspired Coffee Cupcakes. Register: nourish.schnucks.com/web-ext/cooking-school or by calling 314.909.1704. Join us in the kitchen and learn to make the Vietnamese-Inspired Coffee Cupcakes from this month's Quick Fix column. In this class, we’ll explore different Vietnamese flavors and dishes, from warming soups to classic sandwiches. MAKE THE...
RECIPES
The Daily Planet

Ah Haa announces winter cooking classes

Ah Haa School for the Arts has previously provided cooking classes for those interested, but since moving into its new home on Pacific Street, the school recently launched a culinary program that features offerings for all ages. “With the overarching goal of cultivating community building, cultural connection and a sense...
EDUCATION
fiddleheadfocus.com

Cooking class organizers hope to create kitchen connections

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine – The Aroostook Agency on Aging, in partnership with several like-minded organizations, will launch “Flavor of Aroostook – Cooking to Connect,” a new series of hands-on cooking classes later this month. The interactive ZOOM sessions will be transmitted from the state-of-the-art culinary lab...
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
makeuseof.com

5 Free Online Cooking Classes to Make Delicious and Healthy Meals

Learning to cook is an essential life skill. These free online cooking classes will teach beginner cooks the basic techniques to make healthy, delicious, and budget-friendly meals. Online recipe sites are not your friend when you're new to cooking. They assume a certain basic skill level that doesn't help those...
RECIPES
The Guardian

Which wines are best for cooking?

I’m not drinking, but have lots of good bottles of wine. What recipes are worth using them. “My strongest advice would be to hold on to them, take a picture, hug it, but don’t waste them on cooking,” says Luca Dusi, co-founder of London wine bar and shop Passione Vino. But I won’t call it a day just yet. “Cooking is all based on detail,” Dusi adds. “The recipe is the main body for the success of a dish, but the quality of the ingredients and their origin play a major part.” Wine in the context of cooking, of course, becomes an ingredient and the Guardian’s Fiona Beckett’s mantra is: “If you wouldn’t drink it, don’t cook with it.” (Hello, corked and “cooking” wine.)
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

How To Cook Shrimp on a Hot Slab of Pink Salt

When you cook shrimp on a hot slab of Himalayan pink salt, the shellfish cook gently, producing shrimp that are juicy with a lovely texture. Here's how it's done!. For this demonstration, we're using a small block of Himalayan pink salt, which would be great for individual appetizer servings. You can find blocks of pink Himalayan salt in all different sizes. Look for them in larger grocery stores or order them online — SaltWorks has a variety of options.
RECIPES
Bangor Daily News

Moroccan cooking class scheduled for Feb. 6

ROCKLAND – The Good Tern Co-op natural food store and Hole in the Wall bagel cafe at 750 Main Street in Rockland, will host the second Moroccan cooking demonstration on Sunday, Feb. 6 starting at 2:30 p.m. Murray, a licensed acupuncturist with a practice in Rockland, will teach participants...
ROCKLAND, ME
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy