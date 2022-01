Unhappy with your Medicare Advantage plan? You have until March 31 to make a change, thanks to an under-the-radar enrollment period. During this Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period, which happens annually, you can switch to a different Medicare Advantage plan or leave the program altogether and enroll in Original Medicare. (People currently on Original Medicare can’t make a change during this time. If you don’t like your coverage, you generally have to wait until the fall annual open enrollment period to pick a new plan for 2023.)

4 DAYS AGO