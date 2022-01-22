ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Young officer slain in Harlem joined to help ‘chaotic city’

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — The 22-year-old New York City police officer who was shot to death while responding to a call in a Harlem apartment came from an immigrant family and grew up in a community with strained police relations, but joined the force to make a difference in the “chaotic...

One Officer Is Killed and Another Wounded In Harlem

A 22-year-old Police Officer was killed and his partner critically wounded Friday evening after a 47-year-old man opened fire on them inside a Central Harlem apartment. Officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora and one other officer from the nearby 32nd Precinct responded to a first-floor apartment on West 135th St. near Lennox Ave. about 6:15 p.m. following a 911 call by a woman who told the operator that she had been arguing with her son, who she and another son told the arriving officers was in the apartment’s single bedroom, down a hallway.
Reporter’s Notebook | Murder of Harlem police officer brings City Hall and city’s cops together in grief and action

Hours after the murder of Harlem Police Officer Jason Rivera on Friday night, the city and the NYPD offered an incredible demonstration of unity not seen in quite some time. Hundreds of officers stood in the atrium of Harlem Hospital — where Rivera had died and a fellow officer, Police Officer Wilbert Mora, was still clinging to life after a madman shot them both — as Mayor Eric Adams, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell and the department’s top brass addressed the heinous crime. There, too, was Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch, an outspoken critic of the de Blasio administration for its handling of the NYPD and approach to police reform.
A Slain Officer’s Hope: Help Fix Community-Police Relations

Slain NYPD officer joined force to improve police-community tensions. Jason Rivera, 22, was fatally shot when a gunman opened fire on him in a Harlem apartment on Friday evening. Rivera and his partners arrived in response to a domestic violence call. Wilbert Mora, 27, was critically wounded. A third officer critically injured the 47-year-old suspect. Police said the suspect’s gun had been reported stolen in Baltimore in 2017 and that it had a high-capacity magazine attached to it. The officers were the third and fourth shot in the line of duty in the last week, police said. Yesterday, Mayor Eric Adams said that he planned to make good on a campaign pledge and bring back a version of an anti-gun plainclothes police unit that was disbanded in 2020 amid criticism of its treatment of nonwhite residents. “Why I Became A Police Officer”: Rivera, who grew up in an immigrant family in Manhattan, wrote to his commanding officer in late 2020 that he became a cop because, among other things, he wanted to change the relationship between the police and communities like his. “My perspective on police and the way they police really bothered me,” he wrote about his views as a young man, noting that he once saw his brother being stopped and frisked. But Rivera also saw police working to improve community relationships, and he aspired to be that kind of officer. “I realized how impactful my role as a police officer would go in this chaotic city,” he wrote. Related from The Trace: Domestic dispute calls are often the most dangerous for responding officers.
NYC gives final salute to slain NYPD officer

NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of police officers lined the pews Friday at St. Patrick’s Cathedral to honor fallen Officer Jason Rivera, who was gunned down with his partner last week in an ambush that left the New York Police Department in mourning and the city on edge.
Slain New York City Police Officer Honored at Manhattan Funeral

(Reuters) - Thousands of New York City police officers lined Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue on Friday to honor a fellow officer who was shot and killed last week while responding to a domestic violence call. Officers dressed in blue uniforms with white gloves carried the flag-draped coffin of Jason Rivera,...
Hudson Valley cops join thousands to mourn slain NYPD officer

NEW YORK CITY – Rookie NYPD Officer Jason Rivera, a 22-year-old who was killed when he responded to a domestic disturbance, was laid to rest on Friday. Rivera died on January 21. His partner, Wilbert Mora, succumbed to his wounds on Tuesday. Thousands of law enforcement officers from across...
Village Hall turned blue for officer slain in Harlem

Valley Stream Mayor Edwin Fare and village board trustees directed the lights at Village Hall to shine blue in support of the men and women of law enforcement. The gesture was made in recognition of a recent Harlem shooting that claimed the life of New York Police Department officer Jason Rivera, 22, and, after the display began, officer Wilbert Mora.
