Canada plans to reform its treatment of children of Indigenous families. The country promised more than $30 billion to fix the child welfare system. That system has often separated children from their parents. Many people know the United States' own version of this story. Generations ago, this country used to put many Native children in boarding schools. Canada did the same and much more recently, as recently as 1996. Even today, the government continues to put many Indigenous kids in foster care, and does that far more often than the kids of other families. Officially, children are separated due to poverty or substance abuse. We called an advocate on this issue. And we're about to hear him talk of practices that some will find disturbing. Andre Bear is 27 and described the policy that Canada now acknowledges to be wrong.

SOCIETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO