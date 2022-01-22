ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Ohio Police Praised for Rushing Shooting Victim To Hospital in Patrol Car

 6 days ago

Ohio police officer rushes man to hospitalToledo Police Department

An Ohio Police officer was praised by his superiors for saving the life of a shooting victim. The Toledo Police Department saluted Officer Emery for his quick thinking following a December shooting in Central Toledo.

Emery answered a call to a shooting on North Detroit Avenue. When he arrived on the scene he found Martin Hood with gunshot wounds to his upper torso.

When he checked in with dispatch for the estimated arrival time for Toledo Fire and Rescue Crews. Dispatch told him help was on the way but it wasn't close yet.

Emery made a quick decision to transport the seriously injured man to nearby St. Vincent's Medical Center. Emery had the victim at the emergency room door within three minutes after arriving on the scene.

Thanks to his quick actions, the shooting victim survived.

Toledo residents were quick to praise the officer. " Great job. Great split-second decision...above and beyond!" one commenter said.

The victim's father also took to social media to thank Emery for saving his son's life.

Chillin
6d ago

that's one officer I'll back... and it's sad, because they all should be doing things like this. 👍

Patty J.
6d ago

This is just one of the many reasons.... I Back The Blue 🇺🇸

ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

