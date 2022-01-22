Regina King's Son Dies by Suicide: 'He Is Such a Bright Light Who Cared So Deeply About the Happiness of Others'

Regina King

Regina King's son Ian Alexander Jr. has died by suicide just days after his 26th birthday.

Ian was the only child of the Hollywood actress, whom she shared with producer Ian Alexander Sr.

"Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian," King says in a statement to the press. "He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you."

King was married to Ian's father for nine years before they separated in 2007.

"I get emotional because my son is an amazing young man, and it took me to be a mother for me to realize how incredible of a woman she (my mother) is," she said in an interview for "CNN's Red Chair Interview."

"You don't know what unconditional love is. You may say you do, but if you don't have a child, you don't know what that is. But when you experience it, it is the most fulfilling ever. So, that is the greatest part about me. Being a mom to Ian."

During the 2019 Golden Globes, Ian gushed over his talented mother.

"She's just a super mom, really," he told E! News correspondent Ryan Seacrest on the Golden Globes' red carpet. "She doesn't really let bad workdays or anything come back and ruin the time that we have, so it's really awesome to have a mother that…I can enjoy spending time with and all that."

Our thoughts and prayers are with the King family at this difficult time.