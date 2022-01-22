ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Two Marines Killed in North Carolina Crash

 6 days ago

Two Marines Killed in North Carolina Crash

North Carolina State News By Evan Green

A truck carrying nineteen marines crashed in North Carolina, killing two of the marines and leaving two others in the hospital in critical condition.

The vehicle was attempting a right turn when the driver lost control and overturned. The marines that were in the back row of the truck were ejected from the vehicle, and one of them was struck by another speeding vehicle that was behind them.

The driver of the second vehicle was charged with two counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and one count of exceeding a safe speed, and the driver of the marine truck was given a citation.

Comments / 9

Bruce Knapp
6d ago

We are losing track of the most important thing to this story. America lost defenders of freedom. As a former Marine I know they are missed. Stay focused America

Reply
5
Mr. Mack
6d ago

Sooo the car that was behind the truck got charged, but the driver of the marine truck only received a citation. Hmmmm

Reply(2)
4
