22 Ways to Make Cooking Easier (and More Fun) This Year

Regular physical activity is important for both mental and physical wellbeing, but exercising shouldn’t feel like a punishment. Staying active is difficult for a lot of people because they find things like running or weightlifting boring and sometimes painful, and it's hard to find energy and motivation to do something every day if it’s not fun. Going to the gym for the first time can also be nerve wracking and overwhelming. The truth is, being active can mean a lot more than spending an hour at the gym, and there are lots of fun and creative ways to get your blood pumping if typical forms of exercise are not accessible or fun for you. At the end of the day, any form of activity is good. Since you’ll hopefully stay active the rest of your life, pick something that makes you happy!

WORKOUTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO