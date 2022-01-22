22 Ways to Make Cooking Easier (and More Fun) This Year

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. While there are many ways to celebrate Lunar New Year with decorations, fireworks, and plenty of family time, the holiday isn’t complete without a special feast. But if you want to enjoy a Lunar New Year menu filled with delicious and traditional dishes without having to put in hours of cooking, we’ve rounded up amazing online food brands, restaurants, and retailers where you can find dumplings, noodles, aromatic sauces and meal starters, and more that can be shipped right to your door. While we’ve already highlighted our favorite Lunar New Year desserts that you can buy online, we’ve also included a few ahead like an ube Japanese cheesecake and Taiwanese pineapple cakes.
Comments / 0