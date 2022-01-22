KALAMAZOO FALLS SHORT IN WHEELING

The Lakeland Magic, NBA G League affiliate of the Orlando Magic, fell to the Long Island Nets 94-93 at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland. The Lakeland Magic were down four key players and three coaches, including head coach Joe Barrer, due to health and safety protocols. The Magic were also without leading scorer BJ Johnson due to rest. Despite the roster obstacles, Lakeland came out hot and took an early lead over the Nets behind a strong first quarter from Jeremiah Tilmon. Tilmon was 5-5 in the opening period with 11 points in just six minutes. The two teams battled throughout the second quarter and Long Island took a 50-49 lead into halftime.

8 HOURS AGO