NHL

KALAMAZOO FALLS SHORT IN WHEELING

By Jim McKinney
go955.com
 6 days ago

WHEELING, WV (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo Wings (19-14-0-0) ran into a Wheeling Nailers (18-14-1-0) team that claimed revenge and lost by a score of 6-2 at WesBanco Arena on Friday. From the moment the puck dropped, Wheeling was committed to playing...

go955.com

WGR550

Sabres' Dell is suspended by the NHL for three games

Many of the Sens described the hit as a cheap shot and the NHL felt that Batherson was not eligible to be body checked. In addition, it was a high shoulder check that caused Batherson to fall dangerously and with force into the back wall.
NHL
93.7 The Fan

Jeff Carter signs new deal with Penguins

37-year-old center Jeff Carter came to the Pens in April, he’s made such an impression, he received a contract extension after 12 goals & 14 assists this year
#Wheeling Nailers#Indy#Wheeling#Wkzo Am Fm#The Kalamazoo Wings#Fuel
jammin1057.com

Knights Comeback Falls Short

The Vegas Golden Knights rallied from a 3-1 third period deficit but fell in overtime 4-3 to the Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina on Tuesday night. Brett Howden and Nick Hague each tallied a third period goal for the Knights to send the game into overtime but Carolina’s Sebastian Aho scored with 1:11 left in OT.
NHL
beloitcall.com

Lady Jays fall short to Bennington

The Lady Jays hosted a non-district home game against Bennington Tuesday. Bennington came in with a solid 8-5 record and played in a tough 2A class. St. John’ s/Tipton had a tough time maintaining momentum against Bennington as the Bulldogs defeated the Lady Jays 57-51.From the opening tip-off the Lady ...
BENNINGTON, KS
560 The Joe

In The Panthers We Trust

Jessica Blaylock talks about The Panthers winning ways and how their build and attitude all play a part plus what is Major League Baseball doing with The Hall of Fame.
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
crescentcitysports.com

Tulane falls just short at UCF

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tulane University women’s basketball (11-7, 3-4) came up shy of taking down UCF (13-3, 5-1) 69-67 on the road Wednesday. A tip off the glass to fall as time expired would not fall. The Green Wave scored five-straight points in the final 32 seconds to give itself a shot to tie or win with the final possession.
ORLANDO, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Short-Handed Magic Fall Just Short to Nets

The Lakeland Magic, NBA G League affiliate of the Orlando Magic, fell to the Long Island Nets 94-93 at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland. The Lakeland Magic were down four key players and three coaches, including head coach Joe Barrer, due to health and safety protocols. The Magic were also without leading scorer BJ Johnson due to rest. Despite the roster obstacles, Lakeland came out hot and took an early lead over the Nets behind a strong first quarter from Jeremiah Tilmon. Tilmon was 5-5 in the opening period with 11 points in just six minutes. The two teams battled throughout the second quarter and Long Island took a 50-49 lead into halftime.
9&10 News

Red Wings host the Maple Leafs following shootout victory

Toronto Maple Leafs (26-10-3, third in the Atlantic) vs. Detroit Red Wings (19-19-6, fifth in the Atlantic) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wings +178, Maple Leafs -220; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts the Toronto Maple Leafs after the Red Wings defeated Pittsburgh 3-2 in a shootout. The Red Wings...
NHL

