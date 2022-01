Here we are in 2022 and before we know it, we will be planning for the holidays again. Now, at the beginning of the year, may be a good time to revisit saving for retirement. Saving for retirement can be an abstract concept. It’s something we all know we should do, but the farther away we are from it, the easier it is to delay making it a priority – especially when we have other financial commitments nearer on the horizon. If you find you are talking yourself out of saving for retirement, consider reframing your thinking. A shift in perspective may be what you need to get on the right track.

