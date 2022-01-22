ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora In Critical Condition At Harlem Hospital

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficer Wilbert Mora was shot and critically injured...

newyork.cbslocal.com

Miami Herald

‘You don’t have to do this.’ Officer shot with own gun pleaded for life, IL officials say

A disarmed Illinois police officer pleaded with her accused killer to let her live just before she was fatally shot with her own gun, state officials told news outlets. Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, 49, was killed and another officer, 27-year-old Tyler Bailey, is still fighting for his life after an investigation into a noise complaint on Dec. 29 ended in gunfire at a hotel in the town of Bradley, McClatchy News reported. Rittmanic died in a hospital on Dec. 30.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
cbslocal.com

Allentown Man Accused Of Shooting 2 NYPD Officers Dies In Hospital

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Lehigh Valley man accused of shooting two New York Police Officers and killing one of them has died. Investigators confirmed 47-year-old Lashawn McNeil died at the hospital Monday. A third officer — a rookie — returned fire during the shooting in Harlem last Friday night...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS DFW

Man Who Sold Gun Used In Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue Hostage Crisis Federally Charged

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The man who sold Malik Faisal Akram the gun he used to kidnap hostages in a Colleyville synagogue earlier this month was charged Tuesday, Jan. 25 via criminal complaint with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Henry “Michael” Williams, 32, made his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Renée H. Toliver on Jan. 26. A detention hearing was set for Monday, Jan. 31. Henry Dwight Williams’ mugshot from Jan. 24 (credit: Dallas County Jail) “Federal firearm laws are designed to keep guns from falling into dangerous hands. As a convicted felon, Mr. Williams was prohibited from carrying,...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
CBS New York

NYPD: Keber Martinez Arrested In Jacobi Hospital Shooting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a suspect is under arrest after a gunman opened fire Tuesday at Jacobi Hospital in the Bronx. This comes as Mayor Eric Adams is facing pressure to reduce gun violence in the city. “The mayor needs to step up, because this is ridiculous,” patient Rosie Martinez told CBS2. “People can’t even come to the emergency room now?” Gunshots erupted around noon Tuesday inside the emergency room. Police said surveillance video shows 25-year-old Keber Martinez in the waiting room when he suddenly pulls out a gun and shoots a 35-year-old man. “I was in the vicinity. I saw all the...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Fallen hero NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora’s body arrives at Manhattan funeral home, saluted by hundreds of cops

The body of slain NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora, a hero in life and death, was driven to a Manhattan funeral home Wednesday as hundreds of his colleagues gathered in silent tribute. A squad of cops on motorcycles led the way uptown, with a line of Mora’s fellow NYPD officers standing and saluting their fallen comrade as his body arrived at the Riverdale Funeral Home in Inwood. Family members ...
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

90-Year-Old Mary Veronelli Beaten During Paterson Home Invasion

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A  90-year-old woman was beaten during a break-in at her home in Paterson. Authorities believe she may have been targeted, though the suspect has not yet been arrested. “It was horrible. You can’t run. You can’t move,” Veronelli told CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge. She still has two black eyes from the attack she suffered in the middle of the night on Jan. 14. She was asleep in her bed when she heard her back windows smash, then saw a man come into her room. “Started beating me. Dragged me out of bed, and was pounding me,” Veronelli said. She managed to grab...
PATERSON, NJ
CBS New York

NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora Remains Hospitalized After Harlem Shooting; Sources Say Suspect Had Multiple Guns Hidden Under Mattress

UPDATE: NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora Dies After Being Shot In Line Of Duty In Harlem NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There is an unwavering sense of solidarity in Harlem, where people say they will never forget the officers shot last week. Candles are still burning, and messages of support are still comforting. The city is hoping NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora pulls through, while keeping the loved ones of fallen Officer Jason River in their prayers. As the days go by, the heartbreak in the city and its police force are grappling with seems to stay the same. As CBS2’s John Dias reported, warm embraces were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NY1

Community prays for critically injured NYPD officer after Harlem shooting

A man fell to his knees in prayer at a memorial for NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora outside his apartment in East Harlem Monday. Police officers from several area precincts stood watch outside the building on East 112th Street. Officers also lit candles, hung balloons and wrote notes of encouragement. Mora, a four-year veteran of the NYPD, joined the force in 2018 — the same year he graduated from John Jay College of Criminal Justice.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

NYPD hero cop Wilbert Mora saved 5 lives with his organs

NEW YORK - New York City Police Officer Wilbert Mora was a hero in death as well as in life. Mora and Police Officer Jason Rivera were fatally shot inside an apartment in Harlem on Friday. Rivera, 22, died that night at Harlem Hospital. Mora, 27, was taken off life support at NYU Langone Medical Center on Tuesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Officer Wilbert Mora funeral services

NEW YORK - Fallen Police Officer Wilbert Mora of the NYPD will be laid to rest next week. Mora and his partner, Police Officer Jason Rivera, were fatally shot when they responded to a mother's call for help with her adult son in Harlem last Friday. "Please stand with us...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

NYPD Officer Mora to be honored

Police Officer Wilbert Mora, who was killed in the line of duty, saved five lives through organ donation. Services will be held on Feb. 1 and Feb. 2 at St. Patrick's Cathedral.
LAW ENFORCEMENT

