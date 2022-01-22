ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia delivers water, telecommunications aid to Tonga

CANBERRA, Australia -- Three flights from Australia carrying food, water, medical supplies and telecommunications equipment landed in Tonga on Saturday, as the Pacific nation grapples with the aftermath of an underwater volcanic eruption and tsunami. Planes from other nations, including New Zealand and Japan, have also brought sorely needed...

Related
Shore News Network

Australia, New Zealand step up efforts to aid tsunami-hit Tonga

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON (Reuters) -Australia and New Zealand dispatched surveillance flights on Monday to assess the damage in Tonga, isolated from the rest of the world due to the eruption of an underwater volcano that triggered a tsunami and blanketed the Pacific island with ash. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison pledged to...
AUSTRALIA
defense.gov

USS Sampson Delivers Aid, Assistance to Tonga After Volcano, Tsunami

The guided missile destroyer USS Sampson is part of a multinational effort aiding the Pacific Ocean Kingdom of Tonga in the aftermath of the Jan. 15 eruption of the undersea volcano Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai. The ship, part of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, arrived at the island nation yesterday. Even before...
ENVIRONMENT
kurv.com

International Aid Reaches Tonga With Clean Water, Supplies

(AP) — Aid flights from Australia, Japan and New Zealand carrying food, water, medical supplies and telecommunications equipment landed in Tonga over the weekend, as the Pacific nation grapples with the aftermath of an underwater volcanic eruption and tsunami. The main airport runway has been cleared of ash spewed when the nearby Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcano erupted a week ago. The explosion also set off a Pacific-wide tsunami that smashed boats in New Zealand and caused an oil spill as far as Peru. A lack of clean water is a priority because supplies have been disrupted by layers of volcanic ash and salt water. Ships from the U.S. and Britain also are on their way. Also deployed is an Australian navy ship with helicopters, engineers and a 40-bed hospital.
ADVOCACY
KRMG

Australia navy ship with infected crew offloads aid to Tonga

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — The Australian navy's largest ship docked at disaster-stricken Tonga on Wednesday and was allowed to unload humanitarian supplies in the South Pacific nation despite crew members being infected with COVID-19, officials said. Nearly two dozen sailors aboard the HMAS Adelaide were reported infected...
PUBLIC HEALTH
