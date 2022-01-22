Australia delivers water, telecommunications aid to Tonga

(AP) — Aid flights from Australia, Japan and New Zealand carrying food, water, medical supplies and telecommunications equipment landed in Tonga over the weekend, as the Pacific nation grapples with the aftermath of an underwater volcanic eruption and tsunami. The main airport runway has been cleared of ash spewed when the nearby Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcano erupted a week ago. The explosion also set off a Pacific-wide tsunami that smashed boats in New Zealand and caused an oil spill as far as Peru. A lack of clean water is a priority because supplies have been disrupted by layers of volcanic ash and salt water. Ships from the U.S. and Britain also are on their way. Also deployed is an Australian navy ship with helicopters, engineers and a 40-bed hospital.

