Providence, RI

TEXAS TRAILBLAZER: Kayla Baptista makes history becoming first on-field female coach with the Texas Rangers

By BRENDAN McGAIR / bmcgair@pawtuckettimes.com
Woonsocket Call
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver since she was a little girl, Kayla Baptista knew exactly what she wanted to do with her life. “My goal is to manage a major league [baseball] team. That’s always been my dream,” she said. The path to bridging the gap between ambition and reality became...

Woonsocket Call

Pending winter storm pushes Providence-Marquette to Sunday

PROVIDENCE – See you Sunday at The Dunk, Friar fans. That goes for you too, Tyler Kolek fans. With a severe winter storm expected to drop plenty of snow in Rhode Island, the Big East announced Thursday night that Saturday’s originally scheduled Providence-Marquette game will now take place Sunday at 12:30 p.m. at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center.
PROVIDENCE, RI
