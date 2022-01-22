Ohio Family has Three Cars Stolen Within a Week SCDN Photo Archive

By Evan Green

A family in Ohio had three different vehicles stolen from them in one week.

The Conn family first had the father’s Kia stolen in central Ohio, and then five days later, a Kia belonging to the mother was also stolen.

To add to the unlikely nature of the situation, the same day that the mother’s vehicle was stolen, the Kia that the father had rented out was also stolen.

The brand of vehicle has apparently become a target for thieves because it is missing an anti-theft device that most modern cars possess.