Ohio State

Ohio Family has Three Cars Stolen Within a Week

 6 days ago

Ohio State News By Evan Green

A family in Ohio had three different vehicles stolen from them in one week.

The Conn family first had the father’s Kia stolen in central Ohio, and then five days later, a Kia belonging to the mother was also stolen.

To add to the unlikely nature of the situation, the same day that the mother’s vehicle was stolen, the Kia that the father had rented out was also stolen.

The brand of vehicle has apparently become a target for thieves because it is missing an anti-theft device that most modern cars possess.

Allah snackbar
6d ago

find them tie a rope around their neck with one then another to his legs with the other car and third car his hands then all go opposite directions. see if he steals anymore.

Qyneau Qyneau
6d ago

oh my God how sad yes they need to get some Toyota's hope everything worked out well for you guys

